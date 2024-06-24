Fashion news! From posh hammocks to the best new striped shirts and swimwear collabs to know this summer
GEIGER’S GREAT BRITISH GARDEN COLLECTION
Kurt Geiger is leaning into its Britishness with its countryside garden-inspired new collaboration with botanical artist and floristry wizard, Tattie Isles. The collection was born via Isles’ friendship with Rebecca Farrar-Hockley, Kurt Geiger’s chief creative officer, who live near each other in bucolic west Dorset. Ranging from teapots to sun hats, gardening gloves and watering cans to, of course, floral-strewn trainers, hiking sandals and Kensington handbags, each piece is printed with Isles’ whimsical oil pastel designs featuring foxgloves, pansies, roses and daisies. Farrar-Hockley describes the result as “conjuring a spirit of what it means to be British and uniqueness of a British garden at its most abundant. There is a lack of formality and a lack of rules to how we create and an eccentricness and a playfulness. Having beetles, dragonflies and ladybirds crawling over things…” Hayfever-free florals are just the way we like it.
Prices from £49, kurtgeiger.com
THE CHICEST WAYS TO SUN
At Chanel’s recent cruise show in Marseille guests were gifted a set of double C-branded boules. Sadly those with only carry-on luggage had to jettison their sets (brutal). If you are in the market for a sexy summer trinket, there are plenty in stealth supply as brands lean into high summer with endless soleil-friendly accoutrements. To cheer up the decking, how about a Dior Toile de Jouy print deck chair (£950; dior.com) or Gucci’s purple striped iteration (£1,190; gucci.com)? Or pop over to Celine’s Plein Soleil pop-up at Selfridges where among its pétanque set, you’ll find the ultimate in siesta-style: a branded hammock, naturally. (£2,800; celine.com)
A BIGGER SPLASH
La DoubleJ’s effervescent founder, JJ Martin, is all about the good vibes — which you can’t help but to adopt with a dose of her heady, Italian heritage-drenched collections. She’s now teamed up with Britain’s own Orlebar Brown for a collection that will elevate any water-based excursion you take this season. Get ready to dive in, etc.
From £80, ladoublej.com
THE NEW STRIPES
We’re always on the hunt for a great new entry to our sartorial-stripe arsenal. Our latest find comes via Adam Jones’s collaboration with Colours of Arley entitled DFUN (‘down from up north’), which takes a cue from classic working-class uniform stripes. ‘I wanted to pay homage to the hard working men who keep the high street alive, wearing their stripes to work: the butchers, fishmongers and fruit stall holders. There is a formality to the stripes these men wear that is not too dissimilar to the way a pinstripe suit is worn to the office, which fascinates me,’ says the Wrexham-born, London-based Jones. The shirts, trousers, aprons and tote bags are all fashioned from recycled polyester canvas printed in Manchester by Colours of Arley and constructed in London.
From £150, coloursofarley.com; adamjones.studio
GO BIG ON YOUR JEWELS
Fashion is having a bold jewellery moment. Forget your spindly, delicate adornment: for the punchiest summer look, throw some heft into your look. One of our favourite non-bank-breaking jewellery brands, Mejuri, has come up trumps with its new Stevie hoops, which are double-chunk ear perfection. For extra bling-ring-status, stack up its curved Dome rings — very into the idea of a trio of these in gold, layered on top of each other or across a couple of digits.
Stevie hoops, from £178, mejuri.com
ADD TO BASKET
TIFFANY & CO Elsa Peretti Split ring, £4,175, tiffany.co.uk
KASSL EDITIONS canvas tote, £310, kassleditions.com
GIMAGUAS lace skirt, £103, gimaguas.com
FORTELA patchwork cotton shirt, £721, net-a-porter.com
LOEFFLER RANDALL ballet flats, £195, loefflerrandall.com