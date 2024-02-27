Advertisement

Is your favorite restaurant on the list? Ada County food service inspections Feb. 6-12, 2024

Michelle Jenkins
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Albertsons — bakery, 3499 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

10*

Boba and Waffles, 120 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

1*, 2*

Calle 75 Street Tacos — Pav A, 3635 E. Longwing Lane, Meridian

16*

Cowboy Burger, 7000 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

21*

Extra Mile, 3010 E. Goldstone Drive, Meridian

10*, 16*

Extra Mile, 2002 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

23*

IHOP, 7959 W. Emerald St., Boise

16*

Jack in the Box, 9052 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

16*

Le Peep Restaurant, 3036 N. Eagle Road, Suite 130, Meridian

9*, 22*

Manna’s Donuts, 1630 Broadway Ave. 2, Boise

16*

Sunshine Spice Cafe, 6911 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

10*, 13*, 16*

Wing Stop, 1575 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

2*, 16*

X-Golf Boise, 8101 W. Emerald St., Boise

15*, 16*, 23*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Albertsons — deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 3499 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Albertsons — food service, 3499 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Albertsons — Starbucks, 3499 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Axiom Fitness, 7316 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Baskin Robbins, 1890 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Bodega Boise, 1007 W. Main St., Boise

Boise Bagel LLC, 12318 W. Castlewood Drive, Boise

Chick-fil-A, 300 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Coned, 2976 E. Overland Road, Suite 110, Meridian

Coned Pizza, 8043 S. Diego Way, Boise

Crumbl, 3629 S. Federal Way, Boise

Cupbop Mobile, 1520 W. Chinden Blvd. 104, Meridian

Domino’s, 2132 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Dutch Bros Coffee, 2170 E. Overland Road, Meridian

Family Dollar Store, 2901 W. State St., Boise

Freshie’s Lobster Boise, 370 S. 8th St., Boise

Guthrie’s, 1840 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian

Jacksons Food Stores, 66 E. State Ave., Meridian

La Quinta Inn, 2613 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Little Caesars Pizza, 10751 W. Overland Road, Boise

Papa Murphy’s, 2412 S. Apple St., Boise

Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3068 E. Overland Road, Meridian

Riceworks LLC — Pav A, 3635 E Longwing Lane, Meridian

Rite Aid, 1515 W. State St., Boise

Rooster’s Eatery and Catering, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise

Royal Coffee, 3635 E. Longwing Lane, Meridian

Subway, 1890 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Taco Time, 405 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Wendy’s, 8610 W. Overland Road, Boise

Yummi Sushi, 3499 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian