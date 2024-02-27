Is your favorite restaurant on the list? Ada County food service inspections Feb. 6-12, 2024

The Canadian Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — An older U.S. couple whose catamaran was hijacked last week in the Caribbean by three escaped prisoners were presumed dead and likely were thrown into the ocean, police said Monday. The accounts by police in Grenada and in St. Vincent and the Grenadines were a blow to those who were independently helping search for Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel and had hoped they were still alive. Don McKenzie, police commissioner of the Royal Grenada Police Force, said at a news co