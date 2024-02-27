Is your favorite restaurant on the list? Ada County food service inspections Feb. 6-12, 2024
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Albertsons — bakery, 3499 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
10*
Boba and Waffles, 120 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
1*, 2*
Calle 75 Street Tacos — Pav A, 3635 E. Longwing Lane, Meridian
16*
Cowboy Burger, 7000 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
21*
Extra Mile, 3010 E. Goldstone Drive, Meridian
10*, 16*
Extra Mile, 2002 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
23*
IHOP, 7959 W. Emerald St., Boise
16*
Jack in the Box, 9052 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
16*
Le Peep Restaurant, 3036 N. Eagle Road, Suite 130, Meridian
9*, 22*
Manna’s Donuts, 1630 Broadway Ave. 2, Boise
16*
Sunshine Spice Cafe, 6911 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
10*, 13*, 16*
Wing Stop, 1575 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
2*, 16*
X-Golf Boise, 8101 W. Emerald St., Boise
15*, 16*, 23*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Albertsons — deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 3499 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Albertsons — food service, 3499 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Albertsons — Starbucks, 3499 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Axiom Fitness, 7316 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Baskin Robbins, 1890 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Bodega Boise, 1007 W. Main St., Boise
Boise Bagel LLC, 12318 W. Castlewood Drive, Boise
Chick-fil-A, 300 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Coned, 2976 E. Overland Road, Suite 110, Meridian
Coned Pizza, 8043 S. Diego Way, Boise
Crumbl, 3629 S. Federal Way, Boise
Cupbop Mobile, 1520 W. Chinden Blvd. 104, Meridian
Domino’s, 2132 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Dutch Bros Coffee, 2170 E. Overland Road, Meridian
Family Dollar Store, 2901 W. State St., Boise
Freshie’s Lobster Boise, 370 S. 8th St., Boise
Guthrie’s, 1840 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
Jacksons Food Stores, 66 E. State Ave., Meridian
La Quinta Inn, 2613 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Little Caesars Pizza, 10751 W. Overland Road, Boise
Papa Murphy’s, 2412 S. Apple St., Boise
Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3068 E. Overland Road, Meridian
Riceworks LLC — Pav A, 3635 E Longwing Lane, Meridian
Rite Aid, 1515 W. State St., Boise
Rooster’s Eatery and Catering, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise
Royal Coffee, 3635 E. Longwing Lane, Meridian
Subway, 1890 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Taco Time, 405 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Wendy’s, 8610 W. Overland Road, Boise
Yummi Sushi, 3499 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian