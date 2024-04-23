Your Favorite Teen Heartthrobs: See Who They Ended Up Marrying as Adults!

They stole our hearts on screen, but see who stole their hearts in real life

Samir Hussein/WireImage; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Rick Diamond/Getty From left: Josh Hartnett, Corbin Bleu and Chad Michael Murray with their wives

Teen heartthrobs of the '90s and the early aughts were as swoon-worthy as any other decade, and like those before them, some of our favorites — i.e. Jason Priestley and Josh Hartnett — decided to step away from the spotlight for a more private life, while others — Morris Chestnut, Larenz Tate — were super protective of their significant others as they pursued their high-profile careers.

So while you were planning out your future and picking out your children's names, see who your favorite teen heartthrobs actually ended up marrying.

Josh Hartnett's Wife, Tamsin Egerton

Karwai Tang/WireImage Tamsin Egerton and Josh Harnett in 2023

Josh Hartnett, 45, may have already had Cracker on his resume, but the moment he stepped on screen as John in Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, hearts all over the world fluttered. He would continue to charm audiences in films such as 40 Days and 40 Nights, Pearl Harbor and more over the course of his career.

In real life though, the Oppenheimer actor is happily married to his longtime love Tamsin Egerton. The two met on set in 2012 and have been together since. They wed in 2021, at which point they had already welcomed their first three kids. They added another baby to the brood sometime after they wed. The couple, who are super private with their family life, has never revealed their children's names.

Chad Michael Murray's Wife, Sarah Roemer

Noel Vasquez/Getty Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer in 2019

He played Prince Charming in A Cinderella Story, but in real life, it was fellow actress Sarah Roemer who ran away with Chad Michael Murray's heart.

The two met when Murray, 42, joined the second season of Chosen in 2013. They kept their relationship under wraps, however, and secretly wed in 2014. Fans didn't even know they were an item until they simultaneously announced that they had tied the knot and that they were expecting a baby in January 2015.

The lovebirds are parents to three kids — a son and two daughters — whose names haven't been revealed.

Corbin Bleu's Wife, Sasha Clements

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Corbin Bleu and Sasha Clements in 2022

Between the luscious 'fro and the killer dance moves, it was hard not to fall in love with Corbin Bleu, 35, so we can easily see how his now-wife Sasha Clements fell head over heels for him.

The pair met in the coffee aisle of a Canadian grocery store back in 2011 and have been together since. They got married in 2016, and Clements even appeared on an episode of Say Yes to the Dress ahead of their nuptials.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar's Wife, Catriona McGinn

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Catriona McGinn and Mark-Paul Gosselaar in January 2024

He was one-half of the "It couple" on Saved by the Bell, but these days, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, 50, spends his days living his best life with his real-life better half, Catriona McGinn.

Save for the occasional red carpet appearance every now and again, McGinn — who was an advertising executive when she wed the actor in 2012 — stays behind the scenes.

The pair's blended brood includes four kids: Michael Charles, 19, and Ave Lorenn, 17 — whom Gosselaar welcomed in his first marriage to Lisa Ann Russell — and Dekker Edward, 9, and Lachlyn Hope, 8, whom they welcomed together.

Mario Lopez's Wife, Courtney Lopez

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage Mario Lopez and wife Courtney Mazza in 2013

Another Saved By the Bell star who's off the market, Mario Lopez, 50, and his wife Courtney met while they were both working on the 2008 Broadway production of A Chorus Line.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Gia Francesca in 2010, before they walked down the aisle in 2012. Their nuptials — where Gia served as a flower girl — were filmed for TLC for a wedding special titled Mario and Courtney's Wedding Fiesta.

They went on to welcome two more kids: sons Dominic Luciano, 10, and Santino Rafael, 4.

Adrian Grenier's Wife, Jordan Roemmele

Adrian Grenier Instagram Adrian Grenier and Jordan Roemmele

Adrian Grenier, 47, is best known as Andy's polarizing boyfriend from The Devil Wears Prada and playboy Vincent Chase from Entourage, but the father of one made his big splash in 1999's Drive Me Crazy.

In 2022, Grenier married Jordan Roemmele while the pair was vacationing with friends in Morocco.

“It wasn't planned,” he told PEOPLE of the secret nuptials. “We embraced the serendipity of the moment and made the decision to tie the knot — literally, we didn't have rings so used string for rings.”

The two welcomed their son Seiko Aurelius in 2023.

John Stamos' Wife, Caitlin McHugh

Frazer Harrison/WireImage Caitlin McHugh and John Stamos in 2023

John Stamos — best known as Uncle Jesse from Full House — seemed content living the single life. Then he met Caitlin McHugh.

The former General Hospital star, 60, has credited McHugh for broadening his horizons. "Being older with someone younger, you go, 'All right, you know everything and they need to listen to me.' But I'm always learning something from her," he told PEOPLE in 2023. "What I love about our household with [son] Billy is there's always political conversations going on or charity events.”

He continued, “The other day I was listening to some political book or something. I was like, 'I never used to care about this.' And she said, 'That's because of me.’ But she brightens up the house. And it's not just political talk, it's being a good human talk."

Their son Billy arrived on April 10, 2018, two months after the pair said "I do."

Kel Mitchell's Wife, Asia Lee-Mitchell

Leon Bennett/Getty Kel Mitchell and his wife Asia Lee in 2023

We will always love him for how he loved orange soda, but outside the stellar comedy skills he brought to All That, Kenan & Kel, Good Burger and many more, Kel Mitchell, 45, found love with his wife of 12 years, Asia Lee-Mitchell.

The pair welcomed two children together — Wisdom, 6, and Honor, 3 — and Kel is also a father of two older kids, Lyric, 24, and Allure, 19, from his previous marriage to Tyisha Hampton.

James Van Der Beek's Wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek

Rachel Murray/Getty James van der Beek and wife Kimberly in 2019

Though most girls would take James Van Der Beek's hand simply because of that crying scene from Dawson's Creek, when the star, 47, first met his wife, Kimberly, she wasn't interested.

The two first crossed paths while on a trip to Israel in 2009. And though Kimberly wasn't initially smitten, six months after that trip, the two had not only moved in together, but they were also expecting their first baby together.



The Van Der Beeks tied the knot in 2010. Their big brood includes daughters Olivia, 13, Annabel Leah, 10, Emilia, 8, Gwendolyn, 5, and sons Joshua, 12, and Jeremiah, 1.



Jensen Ackles' Wife, Danneel Ackles

Phillip Chin/WireImage Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles in 2014

Fans fell for Jensen Ackles, 46, as he was hunting demons and killing monsters on Supernatural; he fell in love with his wife Danneel long before she appeared on the hit show and they got married in 2010.

Jensen and Danneel's love connection is so strong that they orchestrated another beloved Hollywood match: Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hillarie Burton.

The couple have three kids: Justice Jay, 10, and twins Zepplin Bram and Arrow Rhodes, 7.

Jared Padalecki's Wife, Genevieve Padalecki

Phillip Chin/Getty Genevieve Padalecki and Jared Padalecki in 2018

They say when you know, you know, and it seems that is the case for Jared Padalecki, 41, who fell in love with his wife Genevieve when she cameoed as a demon on Supernatural back in 2008. The two dated for a year before Jared proposed and they wed in 2010.

Fourteen years later and the two are still going strong. The Padaleckis have three kids: Thomas Colton, 12, Austin "Shep" Shepherd, 10, and Odette Elliot, 7.

Larenz Tate's Wife, Tomasina Tate

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Larenz Tate and his wife Tomasina Tate in 2023

Larenz Tate's winning smile stole the hearts of teens across the nation — along with that of his wife of more than 20 years, Tomasina. While he has maintained a high-profile career — having cut his teeth on shows such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Twilight Zone, 21 Jump Street, The Women of Brewster Place and many more — he has kept his decades-long marriage away from the spotlight.

In a 2023 interview with Buzzfeed's Cocoa Butter, Tate, 48, gave a bit of information on his and Tomasina's meet cute, telling the outlet that Jamie Foxx played a part.

"Jamie had a party. There was someone that he was going to meet that he invited and she had a friend," he explained. "Foxx was like, 'I need you to wingman it and entertain her.' " The Love Jones actor was hesitant at first, but as fate would have it, "that friend would ultimately be the person I spent my life journey with."

The uber-private couple has four sons together — Miles, Zander, Zion and their fourth, whose name they haven't publicly shared.

Penn Badgley's Wife, Domino Kirke

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Penn Badgley and his wife Domino Kirke in 2023

Penn Badgley, 37, earned fans through his roles in Gossip Girl, John Tucker Must Die, Easy A, The Stepfather and many more teen-centric films and TV shows.

These days, however, not only is he starring as Joe Goldberg in Netflix's You, he is also husband to his wife Domino Kirke, whom he married on February 27, 2017, after dating for three years. The two welcomed a son in 2020.

Tom Welling's Wife, Jessica Rose Welling

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Tom Wellington and wife Jessica in 2019

After spending 10 years as Clark Kent on Smallville, Tom Welling, 46, has kept his private life under wraps.

Though it's not clear how long they have been together, Welling and his wife Jessica Rose Welling (née Lee) tied the knot in December 2019, after having welcomed their first baby Thomson Wylde in January of that year. They expanded their family in 2021 with the birth of their second son, Rocklin Von in 2021.

Devon Sawa's Wife, Dawni Sahanovitch

C Flanigan/FilmMagic Devon Sawa and his wife Dawni Sahanovitch in 2015

We will always hold Devon Sawa's performance as Casper in the 1995 film of the same name close to our hearts, and of course his role in Final Destination helped launch the long-standing horror franchise.

However, away from the gore and the supernatural, Sawa, 45, lives a pretty low-key life with his wife of more than 10 years, Dawni Sahanovitch.

The two have kept the details of their relationship pretty mum, however, the proud parents often share pictures of their sweet kids — Hudson and Scarlett Heleena — on their social media pages.

Jason Priestley's Wife, Naomi Lowde-Priestley

Steve Granitz/WireImage Jason Priestley and his wife Naomi Lowde-Priestley in 2020

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Jason Priestley, 54, settled down with makeup artist Naomi Lowde. The two have been married since 2005 and have two kids, daughter Ava and son Dashiell.

Though Priestley continues to work in Hollywood, he and Naomi are now official residents of Nashville.

"We started looking around at high schools for our daughter and we didn’t like any of the options for her in Los Angeles, so we started expanding our search and we ended up in Nashville, Tennessee, because we found an amazing school there for our kids,” he said on an episode of Live with Kelly and Mark.

Asked whether or not he misses Hollywood, the actor responded, "No, I don’t. I don’t miss it at all. Nashville, if any of you have ever been to Nashville, it’s an awesome city. Really fun. You know, we love it there.”

Rider Strong's Wife, Alexandra Barreto

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Rider Strong and Alexandra Barreto in 2019

Rider Strong, 44, had fans head-over-heels for him as Shawn in Boy Meets World, and after the show wrapped he went on to star in other projects. One of his subsequent endeavors was the TV series Pepper Dennis, and although the series was short-lived, he found his lifelong partner, Alexandra Barreto, while they were shooting.

The two got married in a camp-themed weekend celebration in 2013 and welcomed their son Indigo, a.k.a Indy, in 2014.

Morris Chestnut's Wife, Pam Byse

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Morris Chestnut and his wife Pam Byse in 2023

Before breaking through in his lead role as Ricky in John Singleton's Boyz n the Hood, Morris Chestnut, 55, had a small credit in the TV series Freddy's Nightmares. Chestnut has since had lead roles in films such as Two Can Play That Game, The Brothers, Like Mike and The Best Man. He has also starred in TV shows such as Living Single, Rosewood, Nurse Jackie, V, The Resident and many others.

Holding down the fort at home as he launched his reign of hotness in the '90s was his wife Pam Byse, whom he married in 1995. The longstanding couple has two kids — Grant and Paige Chestnut.

Dante Basco's Wife, Alice Rehemutula

Jerod Harris/Getty Dante Basco and his wife Alice Rehemutula in 2024

Dante Basco, 48, established a steady voice-acting career since winning us all over as Rufio in 1991's Hook, which was led by Robin Williams. Basco has lent his talents to A Goofy Movie, The Proud Family, American Dragon: Jake Long and various productions in the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise.

He married his wife, fellow actress Alice Rehemutula, in 2023. According to a recent Instagram he posted this past Valentine's Day, the two have been together for four years.

Scott Foley's Wife, Marika Domińczyk

Michael Tran/FilmMagic Scott Foley and his wife Marika Dominczyk in 2016

Long before he was in a love triangle with Olivia Pope and President Fitz on Scandal, Scott Foley, 51, had fans pining over his gorgeous eyes as Noel on Felicity, where he was in another complex love situation.

In real life, Foley is married to actress Marika Domińczyk. The two were brought together by Domińczyk's sister and wed in June 2007 in Hawaii. They went on to welcome three kids: Malina, 14, Keller, 12, and Konrad, 9.

