Everything we know about the Fawlty Towers reboot

The Fawlty Towers reboot will see one of comedy’s most beloved sitcoms and worst fictional hotels re-open its doors nearly 50 years after the show debuted on BBC One.

According to reports, the new series will be written by John Cleese, with the original Fawlty Towers star and writer set to co-pen the remake with his eldest daughter Camilla Cleese.

As with many later-in-life retoolings of shows or movies that at one point or another were considered classics, it remains to be seen whether this gamble will pay off or become just another holiday experience we’d rather forget.

Still, that doesn’t stop it heading our way. Speaking of which, read on for all the information you might need about the Fawlty Towers reboot including its release date, cast, plot and more.

John Cleese, Prunella Scales, Connie Booth and Andrew Sachs in Fawlty Towers. (BBC)

The Fawlty Towers reboot doesn’t have a release date just yet. According to its creators, the project is still in the writing stage, which means it could be some time before check-in opens.

What is the plot of the Fawlty Towers reboot?

Basil and Sybil Fawlty, played by John Cleese and Prunella Scales. (Alamy)

According to reports, The Fawlty Towers reboot will pick up years later and find a widowed Basil Fawlty embarking on a new hotel venture in the Caribbean with his estranged daughter.

Basil’s wife Sybil was played by Prunella Scales in the original series, while the 12 episodes were co-written by Cleese and his former wife Connie Booth.

When news of the reboot was first announced, it was revealed that the remake will “explore how Cleese’s over-the-top, cynical and misanthropic Basil Fawlty navigates the modern world.”

We also learned that Basil will swap his former Torquay hotel for a sunkissed boutique resort in the Caribbean, with This is Spinal Tap filmmaker Rob Reiner partnering on the venture behind the scenes.

At this early stage, it’s still unclear whether Reiner will helm any of the show’s episodes.

The Fawlty Towers reboot will be written by John Cleese and his daughter Camilla. (Getty)

In May 2024, Cleese offered a brief update on the show, explaining how his daughter Camilla would fit into the new story. “She’s going to be my illegitimate daughter, because one pretty lady one day came to stay at Fawlty Towers when Sybil wasn’t there and she seduced Basil for a bet,” he told The One Show.

“There’s no point in setting it in Torquay, we’ve done that,” he added, discussing the show’s new location. “So we’re going to set it in the Caribbean. There’s going to be much more stuff shot outside the hotel, and you’ve got all the water sports and all that kind of thing, so we work in all that.”

He also praised his daughter’s comedy chops. “I’m writing with my younger daughter, my younger daughter has got a wicked sense of humour,” said Cleese. “You think I’ve got a black sense of humour - you should get her on the show!”

Meanwhile, Cleese is also working on a stage version of Fawlty Towers which is set to debut in London’s West End.

Who will star in the Fawlty Towers reboot?

John Cleese and Camilla Cleese will star in the remake. (Getty Images)

So far, the only confirmed cast members for the Fawlty Towers reboot are John Cleese as Basil Fawlty and Camilla Cleese as his as-yet-unnamed ‘illegitimate’ daughter.

During his visit to The One Show in May 2023, Cleese suggested that developing new characters was difficult due to the time it takes. "It’s a slow start because when you create new characters you’ve got to live with them all through the series so you've got to get it right,” he explained. “So it takes a long time.”

He also revealed that the show's humour won't be afraid to push the limits, telling the Radio Times: “We’d never try to update Fawlty Towers. People probably won't understand it at the beginning if they’re young, but they'll pick it up.”

These comments were echoed by his daughter Camilla, who said: “There will be jokes that will be a little bit edgy but we’re not out to get anyone, we don't dislike any people.

“That’s not the basis of it. People are a little sensitive nowadays, to put it lightly.”

Once the writing is complete, perhaps we’ll start hearing about who will be checking in at the all-new Fawlty Towers hotel.

The Fawlty Towers reboot is coming soon.