Faye Dunaway Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance Alongside Son at 2024 Cannes Film Festival

The actress and son Liam Dunaway O'Neill smiled on the red carpet together at the Cannes Film Festival

Faye Dunaway is stepping out at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

The Bonnie and Clyde actress, 83, attended the red carpet for the premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga on May 15 alongside her son Liam Dunaway O'Neill and his partner McKinzie Roth, with whom he shares baby Oliver.

Dunaway's documentary premiering at the festival, titled FAYE and directed by Laurent Bouzereau, is the first feature-length documentary about Dunaway and will show the star discussing pivotal moments of her life.

“Through those reflections, she courageously explores personal discoveries — her struggles with mental health issues and bipolar disorder, her family history, and how the intensity of the characters she played still impacts who she is today,” reads a synopsis.

The documentary also includes interviews with O’Neill, Sharon Stone, Mickey Rourke and James Gray. Following its world premiere at Cannes, FAYE is set to debut on HBO and stream on Max.

Dunaway had her breakthrough role as Bonnie Parker in the 1967 film Bonnie and Clyde, which landed her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. She went on to star in Chinatown, The Towering Inferno and Network – the latter of which nabbed her an Oscar win.

The actress shared son Liam with her second husband, photographer Terry O’Neill, whom she divorced in 1987. Her first husband was J. Geils Band singer Peter Wolf, to whom she was married from 1974 to 1979.

In 1981, Dunaway starred in the controversial biographical drama Mommie Dearest as actress Joan Crawford. She has since opened up about the backlash that followed the release of the movie.

Dunaway said in a 2016 interview with PEOPLE, “I think it turned my career in a direction where people would irretrievably have the wrong impression of me — and that’s an awful hard thing to beat. I should have known better, but sometimes you’re vulnerable and you don’t realize what you’re getting into."

"It’s unfortunate they felt they had to make that kind of movie. But you can’t be ashamed of the work you’ve done. You make a decision, and then you have to live with the consequence.”

