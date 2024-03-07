Federal funding announced for Regina's new geothermal powered aquatic centre

In March 2023, Regina city council voted to move forward with a plan to construct a new aquatic centre in the city. On Thursday, the city announced federal funding for the new facility had come through. (CBC - image credit)

Regina announced Thursday that federal funding has come through for a new aquatic facility.

In March 2023, Regina city council voted to go ahead with construction of a new geothermal powered indoor aquatic centre to replace the aging Lawson facility.

Regina Mayor Sandra Master made the announcement along with federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser and provincial Minister of Government Relations Don McMorris.

"As a government, we are proud to support projects that not only help communities accommodate their growth but also reduce greenhouse gas emissions along the way," said Fraser in a release.

"I am excited that this new facility will not only do that, but will also bring people together for decades to come."

The federal, provincial and municipal facility will combine to spend more than $128 million on the facility, the release says.

The release says the new facility will meet national competition standards, but will also have "significant" leisure components and community spaces, and be inclusive and accessible.

The city estimates the new facility will be larger than the older Lawson and expects about 600,000 swim visits per year. It will built at the current pool site west of Regina's downtown on Elphinstone Street.

"We are incredibly pleased to advance the development of a new indoor aquatic facility, complete with an innovative geothermal heating facility supported by the research and work of the Petroleum Technology Research Centre and the University of Regina," said Masters, per the release.

A portion of the funding will also go toward building a deep geothermal heating facility that will power the new facility.

The city says this supports Regina's goal of being net zero by 2050.