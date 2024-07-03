Feds find violation after sanitation worker killed in Centre County crash, propose fine

Federal workplace safety regulators proposed a more than $16,000 fine last month against a Centre County-based trash collection company after one of its workers was killed on the job.

The Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration found Milesburg-based Newman Hill Inc. committed one serious violation.

It was not clear if the business plans to contest OSHA’s findings. A woman who answered the phone Wednesday said she considered the matter settled. She declined to provide her name or title, but said she was the one who spoke with OSHA.

Nathen R. Kerstetter, 38, of Milesburg, was riding on the back of a waste collection truck in January when the driver backed into a tree near a driveway in Port Matilda. He died of blunt force trauma.

Kerstetter’s obituary remembered the Penns Valley Area High School alumnus for his “tight bear hugs, infectious laugh, and contagious smile.” He was a member of the Milesburg American Legion Post 893 and Bellefonte Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1600.

His hobbies included bowling, darts, pool, cornhole and participating in a Milesburg softball team. He was also an avid fisherman.

“His competitiveness shined through when the Atlanta Falcons, ‘dirty birds,’ took the field. No matter the wins or losses, this team always had Nathen as a number one fan,” his obituary read. “His risky side was often seen on the 4th of July, providing his family a firework show to be remembered.”

He is survived by his parents, a son, a sister and other relatives. To honor him, his obituary asked reader to “enjoy the belly laughs, and hug the ones you love tightly.”