Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ Comedy Teaser Arrives From Prime Video

“So much torque!”

If you’ve been waiting to watch Will Ferrell wrestle an alligator in a hotel room, your waiting is over. The official teaser from the comedy master has arrived, and he briefly unveils his gator containment skills in the new comedy, You’re Cordially Invited.

The plot: A woman (Reese Witherspoon) planning her sister’s perfect wedding and the father (Ferrell) of a young bride-to-be find out that they are double booked for their destination wedding at a remote resort on an island off the Carolina coast.

When both parties decide to share the small venue, chaos ensues. Watch for yourself in the trailer.Written and directed by Nicholas Stoller for Amazon MGM Studios, the full release on Prime comes in January 2025.

