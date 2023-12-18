Filipino veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez dies at 76

[Source]

Filipino veteran film and TV actor Ronaldo Valdez has died at the age of 76, his family and the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) confirmed.

Cause of death: On Sunday afternoon, Valdez was found slumped in a chair in his Quezon City residence with gunshot wounds in his right and left temples by his driver, Angelito Oclarit. According to reports, the actor was holding a caliber .45 Norinco pistol with an empty magazine in one hand. Although the scene suggests suicide by gunshot, police are still investigating the incident before a releasing an official statement regarding the cause of Valdez’s death.

“We are at present conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the death of [Valdez],” QCPD Chief BGen. Redrico Maranan said in a statement, according to The Manila Times. “We understand the importance of this matter; hence, we are working diligently to gather all relevant facts and evidence. We also urge the public to refrain from concluding and respect the family's request to grieve in private.”

Family’s confirmation: Valdez’s son, Janno Gibbs, confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Monday. He also asked for privacy during their family’s time of mourning.

Trending on NextShark: Filipino American nurse wins $41 million retaliation lawsuit against Kaiser

“It is with great sorrow that I confirm my father’s passing,” Gibbs wrote. “The family would like to request that you respect our privacy in our grieving moment. Your prayers and condolences are much appreciated.”

About the actor: Valdez, whose real name is James Ronald Dulaca Gibbs, is survived by his wife, Maria Fe Ilagan Gibbs, and his two celebrity children Janno and Melissa.

Trending on NextShark: She survived the Vietnam War. Now she's won 'Squid Game'

Valdez, who is considered a pillar of Philippine showbiz, has had a prominent career spanning nearly six decades. The award-winning actor became known for his roles in movies and TV dramas, often portraying patriarchal figures. Valdez’s last project was the drama series “2 Good 2 Be True,” where he starred alongside former real-life couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. His filmography includes notable works such as "May Minamahal," "The Mistress" and "Seven Sundays."

Story continues

Valdez has received several prestigious acting awards, including from the Film Academy of the Philippines Awards, FAMAS Awards and Metro Manila Film Festival.

Trending on NextShark: ‘Grateful’ Priyanka Chopra showcases 2023 Christmas decor at LA home

Download the NextShark App:

Want to keep up to date on Asian American News? Download the NextShark App today!