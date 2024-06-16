Filipinos share their 'caring' culture on P.E.I.

It's no coincidence that many Filipinos work in the health-care sector.

It's part of who they are, said Sheralee Codeniera, who is from the Philippines and moved to P.E.I. about eight months ago.

"We are hospitable and we are very caring. That is why you notice all around the world you can see Filipino nurses. If you see Filipino nurses, they are the caring ones. I'm not, like, saying that the other cultures are not caring, but we are exceptional."

The Filipino hospitality was celebrated Saturday at Centre 150 in Summerside during PEIsta Kultura. There were Filipino dancers, traditions and, of course, food.

Janet Bernabe and Vicky Morales of the group Filipino Community of P.E.I. say it's important for Filipino youth to preserve their culture. (Victoria Walton/CBC)

Jack DesRoches made the 45-minute trip from Charlottetown to join in the festivities. He said he wanted to learn more about Filipinos and share their culture.

"I knew they help out a lot in our elder care industry so [I'm] very happy to have them here on P.E.I."

June is Filipino Heritage Month in Canada. It commemorates the Philippines' independence from Spain in 1898.

It's the second year for the celebration on P.E.I. The focus this year was on strengthening the Filipino legacy for the next generation, said Janet Bernabe and Vicky Morales, who helped organize the event.

Sheralee Codeniera says Filipinos often make exceptional nurses. (Victoria Walton/CBC)

"This is also a time for our kids to learn, relearn, the traditional Filipino values," Bernabe said.

"There are children who were born here, the Filipinos were born here," Morales added. "So this is the best time that they could explore their roots and hopefully preserve and sustain it…. We want to make them aware of who they are so they would understand their unique identity."

Filipino cuisine was popular at the celebration on Saturday. (Victoria Walton/CBC)