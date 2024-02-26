Financier Lord Jacob Rothschild, renowned for his arts philanthropy, dies at age of 87

Lord Jacob Rothschild (The Independent)

Financier Lord Jacob Rothschild has died at the age of 87, his family have announced.

In a statement to the PA news agency, the family said: “Our father Jacob was a towering presence in many peoples’ lives – a superbly accomplished financier, a champion of the arts and culture, a devoted public servant, a passionate supporter of charitable causes in Israel and and Jewish culture, a keen environmentalist and much-loved friend, father and grandfather.

“He will be buried in accordance with Jewish custom in a small family ceremony and there will be a memorial at a later date to celebrate his life.”

It was reported last summer that Lord Rothschild and his family give away £66 million, which represents 8 per cent of their £825 million - about £1.27 million a week - to Jewish causes, to education and to art.

More to follow.