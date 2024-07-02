Fire Captain Who Was Deployed to Ground Zero on 9/11 Dies After Being Pinned Under Boat on Rafting Trip

Michael Harp was traveling along the Green River in Dinosaur National Monument on June 27 when the accident occurred, park officials said

Salt Lake City Fire Department Fire Captain Michael Harp

A fire captain from Utah who was deployed to Ground Zero on 9/11 has died after he was pinned underneath a boat during a rafting trip.

Michael Harp, 54, of Sandy, was on “a private permitted trip on the Green River in Dinosaur National Monument” around 4 p.m. local time on June 27 when he became stuck underneath the raft, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

A group of people was eventually able to move the boat, which “was pinned on a rock in the rapid named Hells Half Mile.” But Harp, who was unresponsive and lost his lifejacket, then “drifted downriver.”

Harp’s body was found by guides the next morning “approximately 10 river miles downstream from the location of the accident,” park officials said.

His body was transported to the Moffat County coroner by a Vernal-based Classic Air Medical helicopter crew.

Harp was nearly a 30-year member of the Salt Lake City Fire Department. He was “a dedicated member of Utah Task Force 1” and found himself deployed to Ground Zero on Sept. 11, 2001, according to the SLCFD.

“Captain Michael Harp dedicated his life to the service of not only the citizens of Salt Lake City, but also his fellow firefighters,” fire officials said in a news release. “His legacy of service, leadership, compassion, and contagious laughter will forever be remembered by all who knew him.”

They added, “On behalf of the Salt Lake City Fire Department, we extend our condolences to the entire Harp family. Our thoughts and prayers are with family, friends, and fellow firefighters during this difficult time.”

Dinosaur National Monument also offered "condolences to the family, friends, and river community impacted by this incident.” The national park also expressed appreciation for those “who assisted in search and recovery efforts.”

The Green River is one of two “premiere whitewater rivers” in the western United States, according to the NPS.

Dinosaur National Monument protects more than 105 miles of waterways between the Green and Yampa Rivers.



