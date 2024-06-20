Fire destroys Simcoe garden centre

A garden centre in Simcoe was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.

Paramedics driving along Norfolk Street North around 4:30 a.m. saw flames billowing from Ryerse Garden Gallery and called the fire department.

“The storefront building was heavily involved with fire and smoke at the time of firefighters’ arrival,” assistant fire chief James Robertson said in an email.

Fire crews are still on scene suppressing the fire, and police have Norfolk Street closed between Davis Street and 14th Street East, with the public asked to avoid the area.

Robertson said no injuries have been reported and an investigation into the fire is pending.

According to the garden centre’s website, the business has been operating in Norfolk since 1912.

J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator