One dead and five injured in York bus crash - police

One person has died and five others have been injured following a crash between a double decker bus and a car in York.

Emergency services were called to Wetherby Road, near Rufforth, at 09:22 BST on Saturday.

North Yorkshire Police said a 31-year-old man - a passenger in a Tesla - had died at the scene.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Three other passengers in the Tesla, along with driver of the bus, were treated for minor injuries.

Two air ambulances joined three other ambulances and a Hazardous Area Response Team, as well as police, to deal with the incident.

According to police, the deceased man is from the Newcastle area. The Tesla driver is from Teesside, the force added.

The road was reopened at 17:25 BST.

Anyone with information about the crash, or who has dashcam footage, is asked to contact police.

