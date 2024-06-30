Fire service shares dramatic images of car blaze

Dramatic images of a car fire have been shared by emergency services.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the B1043 near Stilton at about 20:00 BST on Thursday.

Crews from Huntingdon and Sawtry attended and found the vehicle "well alight".

No-one was injured and firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and returned to their stations about an hour later.

