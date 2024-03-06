Firefighters battle blaze at Forest Gate police station

Blaze scene (Supplied)

Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at an east London police station.

Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters are at the scene on Romford Road in Forest Gate.

Part of the station is alight, although it is understood no injuries have been reported at this stage. The roof was still on fire with witnesses saying it looked close to collapse.

Forest gate police station on fire hope all are safe @SandringhamE7 pic.twitter.com/BXfuftZ9Pw — robert cleary (@robertcleary11) March 6, 2024

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: “The fire is producing large amounts of smoke and people in the local area are advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

“Road closures are in place and people are advised to avoid the area while the incident is ongoing.

“The Brigade was called at 4.17pm. Firefighters from Stratford, Leytonstone, Plaistow and surrounding fire stations are attending the scene.

“The cause of the fire is not yet known.”

A number of roads around the police station have been sealed off as flames continue to shoot from the roof of the building.

BREAKING: Forest Gate Police Station on fire. Hope all @metpoliceuk and vicinity ok pic.twitter.com/ZdzgwSrApJ — Shabnam (@ShabnamChaudhri) March 6, 2024

A Met police statement said: “London Fire Brigade are currently dealing with a fire at Forest Gate Police Station on the third floor of the building.

“The building has been evacuated. We are not aware of any injuries or people trapped in the building. Road closures are in place at the scene.”

The Police have sealed off two blocks on Green St at the back of Forest Gate Police Station as the fire continues to rage and the roof gets ready to collapse. pic.twitter.com/hgFBrtH0wJ — DaHalalCockney 🍉🔻⚒️ (@RizDaBiz1) March 6, 2024

An investigation will be launched into the cause of the blaze. Fire service experts will trawl through the building when it is made safe in the hunt for clues.

It is understood that that the fire is not being treated as arson at this stage.

Locals gathered around the cordons as smoke continued to billow from the building.

One local wrote on X: “From this angle, it seems like the roof of Forest Gate Police Station is gonna collapse anytime soon.

“As Police helicopters monitor the situation from above, brave Firefighters fight the ongoing blaze at Forest Gate Police Station.”

This is a breaking news story. More follows