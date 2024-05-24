Firefighters battle large morning structure fire near downtown Windsor, Ont.

A ladder struck assists in fighting a fire near downtown Windsor on May, 24, 2024. (Kathleen Saylors/CBC - image credit)

Emergency crews are on the scene of a morning structure fire in Windsor, Ont., — just east of the tunnel and the city's downtown core.

As of 7:45 a.m. ET Friday, flames could still be spotted shooting out of the roof of a three-floor, brick building at the corner of Wyandotte Street and Parent Avenue.

A nearby crossing guard told CBC News the building has been burning since at least 5 a.m.

Emergency crews on scene of a structure fire at a building near downtown Windsor on May 24, 2024. (Kathleen Saylors/CBC)

Large plumes of smoke have been seen high up in the air across the city because of the blaze.

There's no word if anyone was inside at the time or what sparked the fire.

Roads in the immediate area are blocked as firefighters work to get the fire under control.