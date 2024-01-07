First Dates barman: ‘I've earnt millions of pounds – but still can’t get a mortgage’

Merlin Griffiths has been a popular face on First Dates since it launched in 2013 - Channel 4

Affable 48-year-old Merlin Griffiths has been a popular face on Channel 4’s hit show, First Dates, since it launched in 2013.

He’s been in the hospitality industry for almost 30 years, starting in London, then Northamptonshire and is currently renovating the Dog and Gun in Walton, Leicestershire.

He was diagnosed with Stage 3 bowel cancer in 2021 and was given the all clear in June 2023. He lives in Leicestershire with his French partner Lucile and their young daughter Alix and rescue cat Minnie.

How did your childhood influence your attitude towards money and work?

My mother was very young when she had me and was a very successful copywriter for a large advertising agency in Cheltenham.

However, at the peak of the Thatcher years she lost her job and set up on her own. She wasn’t good at running a small business though, so for a long time she was a single parent on benefits.

We never wanted for anything, but never had much either. We never did foreign holidays.

Nowadays, I’m not really bothered about money – sometimes I have it, sometimes I don’t. I’ve always focussed on three main things: 1. Have I got a roof over my head? 2. Have I got food in my stomach? and 3. Can I look after my loved ones?

What were your career aspirations?

I was clueless. I was a tearaway and I moved out of home when I was 16. I went straight to London, to get far away from my hometown of Cheltenham.

I knocked on doors to get any odd job I could, while sleeping on friends’ couches. Weirdly, one of my first decent jobs was modelling for Models1.

I earned enough money to get my own flat. By then I was also working at the oldest skateboard shop in London called Slick Willies in south Kensington and at their circus skills shop on Carnaby Street teaching juggling to tourists.

By late 1995, I was working as a bar back at Noel Cardew’s Doghouse on Wardour Street.

Have you worried about making ends meet?

Yes, but it was a very odd situation. In 2009, I was in my early 30s and I was a global brand ambassador for Bombay Sapphire, with a healthy salary and my long-term girlfriend Lucile was earning good money as a hospitality manager.

So, we should have been set – but we couldn’t get a mortgage. We had savings and the deposit, but we didn’t have much of a credit record because we’d never gone into debt or borrowed.

So, the bank encouraged me to buy a car on financing, with an extortionate APR. I balked because we were in central London. Why would I want that extra headache? That was our one shot to get on the housing ladder in London.

When we realised all the typical doors were closed to us, we decided to quit our jobs and run a pub that came with accommodation. It still bothers me that house ownership is so unattainable compared to previous generations.

In 15 years’ time you’re going to start getting people in their 60s on low pensions with no assets, no property, no security.

Merlin Griffiths moved to London from Cheltenham when he was just 16 - Ray Burmiston

Where was your first pub?

In Kilburn, north-west London, where a 2-bed flat can set you back £350k now. It had a very low bar to entry because it’s what is called a Pub Co pub, where you rent it cheaply (compared to market rent) from a brewery or a pub chain.

But the downside is you must buy your stock from them, which tends to be 30 to 40pc above market rates. When our volumes went up, we started working out what they call their “wet rent” – the money they make on purchases – and we were shocked.

This is one of the reasons why you see seven, eight, or even nine-pound pints – because they’re Pub Co pubs.

It can get your foot in the door with its low bar to entry – there aren’t many businesses in the UK that you can dive into for under £10,000 and end up with, say, a four-floor Victorian property with seven bedrooms.

We did really well there and won awards with it. I’ve never linked my name to the pubs that I run because I’m of the view that the business must stand on its own two feet, on its own merits.

What was next for you?

We went to a freehouse in Daventry, Northamptonshire, which is just a straight rental agreement with landlords, but then Covid hit, and businesses forced to close were still expected to pay rent.

It was an unwinnable situation – some leeway needed to be given, but most landlords were intractable.

It prompted new government legislation, which I helped draft as part of a group called The Campaign for Pubs.

We’d managed to get a leaked draft of the bill the weekend before it was debated. We realised how much it benefitted the big pub chains but not the smaller landlords or tenants.

We re-wrote the whole document, working around the clock together, drawing global examples from Australia and Germany, where they’d successfully addressed the pandemic commercial leasing problem.

We wanted a fairer approach to be reflected. The situation was still far from perfect – sadly I know plenty of publicans going through arbitration on this.

And now?

In 2021, we took on the freehold of the Dog and Gun pub in Walton, near Lutterworth, in Leicestershire. I thought it was just going to be a quick redecoration before we could move in and live there, but we kept discovering issues, so it needed extensive renovations.

Initially I was there on my own and lived on a mattress on the floor, while tearing the place to bits. Two weeks later, I’m in hospital for what I thought was a basic scan, only to find I had Stage 3 bowel cancer.

How did your cancer diagnosis affect your work?

I still managed to rebuild the residential portion of the building while undergoing chemo. And I’d just have to worry about the pub downstairs afterwards. I raced through it with the help of some brilliant local tradesmen including plasterer Mick Brown.

I was subsisting on Pot Noodles as the kitchen had been ripped out, so Mick’s wife brought me proper cooked dinners to make sure I didn’t get sicker.

People manage full family lives, children, childcare, and work and still go for chemo and everything else. You find ways of making it work because what else are you going to do? I mentally disassociated from the trauma.

Initially I wanted to keep my diagnosis to myself and my immediate family, but then after talking to them I realised I might as well do something constructive with it and raise awareness of bowel cancer.

One of the key symptoms that people might not be aware of is changes in their bowel habits. If it happens long term, and not just because of a spicy meal, then get it checked out.

How did you cope mentally with diagnosis?

I learnt from support groups that if you don’t knuckle down and get on with the treatment, you can end up in a very dark place, shouting at the wrong people and getting frustrated.

I had to realise that my treatment was beyond my control, but my mental resilience was something I could control. I wasn’t going to let it get the better of me.

Best financial decision?

Bootstrapping up to a freehold. I still don’t have a personal mortgage and despite being a company director now for 13 years, generating over £2.5million in taxes for the economy, I still don’t have much of a credit status.

The irony is that my chef can get a mortgage on the salary I pay him and same for my head bartender, yet I can’t. Even though the asset – our pub – is owned by my company, at least it’s under our control.

In other European nations, like France, where Lucile is from, it’s more common to rent, but their rents are massively lower and tenant protections are strong.

And your worst?

Probably hanging on to our first pub for too long. It was for sentimental reasons and while we were strapped for cash, we started squirreling away a war chest, ready to invest in the infrastructure.

But being an old Victorian pub, you can imagine how much work was needed and then the rent starts going up, and you get even more squeezed.

Biggest indulgence?

We took our first holiday in four years recently – there’d been two years of the pandemic, followed by two years of my cancer treatment, from which I was only given the all-clear in June.

We pushed the boat out and went to Jamaica for a couple of weeks, all inclusive, on a do-nothing break.

We usually pop over to France a few times a year to see Lucile’s family. I fritter a lot of money buying books for my Kobo, sci-fi from Robert Heinlein and Steven Baxter are favourites.

What’s it like dealing with the celebrity egos and punters on First Dates?

I never judge. I take everyone for what they are.

It’s natural to size people up, but my job is to make the people as comfortable and relaxed as possible, so they have a successful night.

I’m like their warm-up conversation.

Merlin Griffiths alongside the rest of the First Dates mainstays - Television Stills

What’s your financial priority going forward?

I’m looking forward to being able to finish renovating our pub properly, the way I’ve always wanted to, and invest in fixtures and fittings that wouldn’t have been worth my while without a freehold.

We’ve redone the toilets completely and created an extra function room. I’m not buying basic Leyland paints; I’m going for heritage colours from Dulux Diamond now.

Any charities?

I’ll work with any charity promoting awareness of bowel cancer, including Macmillan and Bowel Cancer UK.

This year, I’ll be cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats on the Babble Ride Across Britain for Cancer Research UK.

I’m a keen cyclist, but I’m not as fit as I used to be, so I’ve got a fair bit of work to do to get ready.

Biggest lesson you’ve learnt about money?

Probably that I should pay more attention to it than I actually do. I’ve swum through life not giving a hoot about cash.

If I could go back in time, I should have bought Bitcoin. The grey economy and decentralised finances fascinate me.

What could the Government be doing to help the hospitality industry?

I have a long wish list. I think you need discounted VAT for hospitality, in line with most other European countries.

You need to completely overhaul the feudal idea of business rates because it’s basically a turnover tax.

I’m a huge fan of economist Richard Murphy, who is a proponent of the Robin Hood financial transaction tax, scrapping the others and putting a statutory 0.2pc on every time money changes hands.

CREDIT: First Dates returned to Channel 4 on January 2, www.merlingriffiths.com

