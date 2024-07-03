For The First Time, Olympian Parents Have A Dedicated Space To Take Care Of Their Children

Pampers Nursery at the Olympics Business Wire

The Olympics are just a matter of weeks away now and, as athletes prepare for these world-famous trials, P&G has revealed that, for the first time in Olympic history, there will be a village nursery during the Olympics and Paralympics.

It’s hard to fathom how parents historically juggled parenting with competing in the Olympics but, this year, the Village Nursery with Pampers is set to provide a comfortable, safe space for parents and babies.

What Olympian parents can expect from the Village Nursery

According to P&G, parents can expect a, “convenient environment for athlete parents to connect with their babies and young children to enjoy precious moments together in the Athletes’ Village during Paris 2024.”

When parents aren’t competing or training, they can spend time playing and bonding with their babies in the nursery and when they’re away, Olympians can rest assured that their children are getting the care that they need.

Dame Laura Kenny, six-time Olympic medalist said: “It’s incredible to see P&G brands recognise what matters most to athletes and show up for them during the Olympic and Paralympic Games in meaningful ways.

“For athletes who are also juggling their role as a parent, connecting with their babies in an accessible space like the Village Nursery with Pampers will be an amazing resource, providing such valuable support to Olympic and Paralympic athletes during Games Time.”

The nursery, which has been created as part of an ongoing commitment from the International Olympics Committee to ensure that parent athletes are cared for and supported at the Games, will be located in the non-residential area in the Olympic Village Plaza, and open from 9am to 9pm daily.

IOC Athletes’ Commission Chair Emma Terho said: “Pregnancy and motherhood don’t have to mean a career end for female athletes. I am very grateful for the strong support of P&G from the first day our Commission put forward the suggestion.

“It is very helpful for both parents and infants to be able to spend time together, especially at such an important moment in an athlete’s sporting life. This nursery allows that to happen, while also giving athletes the opportunity to focus on the Games.”

The Paris Olympics run from Fri, 26 July 2024 – Sun, 11 August 2024.

