First trailer for Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti's new comedy

The Roku Channel

The first trailer for Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti's new movie, First Time Female Director, has been released.

Best known for her role in the police procedural sitcom as Gina Linetti, Peretti's first foray into directing was announced in 2022, and is set to follow the actress as a newly-qualified theatre director, who struggles to fill the shoes of her (male) predecessor.

The first trailer, available to watch above, hints at the plot, and gives viewers a first look at the star-studded cast.

The Roku Channel

Related: Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator to reunite with Stephanie Beatriz on Netflix show

As seen in the trailer, Peretti, who also wrote and produced the film, is seen struggling to find her feet in the lawless land of theatrics.

"Us girls, we gotta stick together," she says.

The cast also features Parks and Recreation's Amy Poehler, Megan Mullally, New Girl's Max Greenfield, Xosha Roquemore, Blake Anderson, Big Mouth's Jak Knight, Kate Berlant, Ant-Man and the Wasp's Tim Heidecker and Hacks star Megan Stalter.

The trailer also confirms a March 8 release date for First Time Female Director on streaming service Roku. The service has not explicitly shared a UK release date.

The Roku Channel

Related: Hazbin Hotel – how to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine star's new show

Speaking previously about the project, Peretti shared her excitement with Deadline at getting to make the film.

"This is the project of a lifetime for me — a chance to have my voice embodied by a truly brilliant ensemble of comedic actors," she said.

"I am so moved to have a prolific, beloved and sharp comedy collaborator like Amy Poehler as a producer and actor. And grateful for my champions at MarVista, who took this from script to screen.

"Our dream was to watch a laugh-out-loud comedy film and I cannot wait to share what we have made with audiences as soon as possible! Also, I love my lawyer. She’s great."



First Time Female Director will be available to stream on Roku on March 8.







You Might Also Like