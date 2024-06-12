First trailer for third Paddington film revealed

The first trailer for Paddington in Peru has been revealed.

The third film in the franchise follows Paddington's return to Peru to find Aunt Lucy, who has escaped from the Home for Retired Bears.

The first two were based in London, after he had fled Peru because of his home being destroyed by an earthquake.

Ben Whishaw will again star as the voice of the marmalade-loving bear, with Aunt Lucy still voiced by Imelda Staunton.

Hugh Bonneville, Dame Julie Walters, Madeleine Harris and Samuel Joslin also return.

But Sally Hawkins has handed the role of Mrs Brown to Emily Mortimer.

Announcing her departure, Hawkins said she "loved" her time making the first two films but it was "the right time to hand the reins over to another", adding: "One can't get much better than the truly wonderful Emily Mortimer - she is extraordinarily special."

Another addition to the cast, Olivia Colman stars as a guitar-playing nun who works at the Home for Retired Bears.

She tells Paddington and co that Aunt Lucy is "on some sort of quest".

And he then embarks on a mission to find her, with the help of a boat captain, voiced by another newcomer, Antonio Banderas.

Dame Julie Walters returns as Mrs Bird, in her first film role in three years.

In 2020, Walters told BBC News she had been diagnosed with stage-three bowel cancer while filming The Secret Garden.

And she recently had to pull out of filming upcoming Channel 4 drama Truelove, because of severe back pain, to be replaced by Lindsay Duncan.

Paddington in Peru hits UK and Irish cinemas on 8 November.