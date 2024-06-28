Five charged in death of prisoner who was placed in ‘restraint system’ in Missouri

Five Missouri Department of Corrections officers were indicted in the December death of Othel Moore, a 38-year-old prisoner in Jefferson City.

The charges in Cole County were announced Friday by Andrew Stroth, an attorney representing Moore’s family.

Four officers were charged with felony murder. The fifth was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

A federal lawsuit was also filed Friday in Moore’s Dec. 8, 2023, death.

“The reason it’s so important is it’s a watershed moment in America because there’s been five criminal indictments who killed Othel Moore,” Stroth said at a news conference. “Beyond that, we know there’s a system, pattern or practice of racist and unconstitutional abuse in the Missouri Department of Corrections.”

“These charges are historic,” Stroth continued. “These charges are unprecedented. When you hear about what happened, witnesses saw what happened, video evidence shows what happened. It’s George Floyd 3.0 in a prison.”

Stroth said Moore was beaten, pepper sprayed and shocked.

“The entire time before his death, Othel was screaming ‘I can’t breathe,’” Stroth said.

Ten employees involved in the incident are no longer working for the department, according to Karen Pojmann, a spokeswoman for the department. That includes Warden Doris Falkenrath, who was replaced earlier this month as well as people who left before the conclusion of the internal investigation, and corrections and contracted staff who were terminated.

According to a department statement, Moore died while in a restraint system designed to prevent injury to himself and others. The department has discontinued its use.

“We take seriously our responsibility for creating the safest environment possible and will not tolerate behaviors or conditions that endanger the wellbeing of Missourians working or living in our facilities,” the agency said.

Moore had been incarcerated for more than 18 years and was serving a 30-year sentence for second-degree domestic assault, first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and possession of a controlled substance.

Moore grew up in St. Louis and had a daughter, his family said.