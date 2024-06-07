The Flash’s Jessica Camacho Cast Opposite Jensen Ackles in Prime Video Thriller Countdown

Jessica Camacho’s next TV role is a badass agent who doesn’t take crap from anyone, not even Jensen Ackles.

Camacho has been cast opposite the former Supernatural star in Prime Video’s Countdown, a new thriller from #OneChicago franchise veteran and FBI: International co-creator Derek Haas, our sister site Deadline reports.

Countdown, which has secured a 13-episode order for its first season, begins with a suspicious murder in broad daylight, leading Los Angeles Police Department officer Mark Meachum (Ackles) to be recruited to a secret task force of undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement that will investigate the death. “But as the truth of a more sinister plot comes into focus,” the logline reads, “the team must overcome their conflicting personal agendas to unite and save a city of millions.”

Camacho’s character, Amber Oliveras, is a 14-year Drug Enforcement Agency veteran. Per her official description, she’s “intrigued by the new opps team, and though she seems to do well enough on her own, it’ll be a nice change of pace working with others.”

In addition to playing Cynthia (aka Gypsy) on The Flash, Camacho’s TV credits include memorable roles on ABC’s Last Resort, Fox’s Sleepy Hollow, CBS/OWN’s All Rise, Netflix’s Another Life, HBO’s Watchmen CBS’ S.W.A.T. and Prime Video’s Bosch: Legacy.

Haas will serve as executive producer and showrunner of Countdown as part of an overall deal with Amazon MGM Studios.

