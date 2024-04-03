Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield's new movie gets exciting release update

Pascal Le Segretain - Getty Images

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield's new movie We Live In Time has received an exciting update.

Directed by The Goldfinch's John Crowley, the upcoming romantic comedy has been described as "a funny, deeply moving and immersive love story", though further plot details remain under wraps.

However, it doesn't sound like that will be the case for too much longer, as Crowley has now confirmed that the film's currently in post-production and we'll get to see it on the big screen later this year.

Recently speaking on the UCC Talking Pictures Podcast, the filmmaker said: "It is literally hot off the press and we'll finish the final mix on May 1. So it's in the latter part of the post-production process now and it will be in the world in the autumn".

Crowley also had high praise for Pugh and Garfield (who previously starred in Crowley's acclaimed 2007 drama Boy A).

"It's been sixteen years since I last worked with Andrew and he's done so much in his work in that time, both on film and on stage," he said.

"He's still the same creature he was, but craft-wise he has very, very sophisticatedly developed the way he works, which is incredible to see and a gift on set.

"And Florence is earlier in her career but it's like watching Rocket Man or something, when she's just fearless and has the purest instinct for what the heart of the scene is about".

Crowley continued by acknowledging that his leading stars are "very, very different creatures", but hailed their "extraordinary" chemistry throughout We Live In Time.

"The playfulness and heartbreak of it and the fights and silliness, it's the whole picture in this without giving too much away. It's a thrilling performance from both of them," he added.



"And together as well – because it's a marriage, it's a portrait of a marriage and a portrait of what it means to try and create a family.

"So it has all these aspects from high to low in a way that I love playing with, spinning from hysteria and extremely funny moments to something rather shattering and heartbreaking."

We Live In Time will arrive in cinemas this autumn.

