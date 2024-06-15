Floyd’s Restaurant, a Charlotte staple, is closing after nearly 40 years

Floyd’s Restaurant, a Charlotte staple for nearly 40 years, will close permanently on June 29, according to its website.

The soul food restaurant, at 4122 N. Graham St., didn’t explain why it’s closing. Owner Tyrone Floyd couldn’t be reached, and the restaurant’s voicemail box was full and not accepting messages.

The closing was first reported by @thadailyspecial.

Floyd’s opened in 1986 on Tuckaseegee Road and moved to Freedom Mall in 1995.

In the early 2000s, Floyd’s moved to a now-torn down building on Wilkinson Boulevard. The Graham Street location opened in 2008 and is the only Floyd’s still open. For now.

Regular operating hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Bring your ID when picking up online orders, the restaurant says.

