Former AEW star makes return to WWE

Former AEW wrestler Shawn Spears has returned to WWE on NXT.

Spears, who was known as Tye Dillinger during his first WWE run, made his return to the company on Tuesday's edition of NXT (February 27).

His return came as Ridge Holland was cutting an in-ring promo on Gallus when the lights went out and a cryptic video played, in which Spears could be heard saying: "The truth will ultimately prevail. But there is pain bringing it to light."

Spears, who called himself 'The Chairman' in AEW, then attacked Holland with a chair.

Following his shock WWE return, Spears simply posted on X: "I’m back."

Spears' wife Cassie Lee, formerly known as Peyton Royce in WWE, wrote: "Home sweet home @ShawnSpears @WWENXT."

Spears was initially signed to WWE back in 2006 but was released in 2009 months after making his debut on ECW television as Gavin Spears.

He re-signed with WWE four years later, where he took the name Tye Dillinger in NXT. Spears made his main roster debut at the 2017 Royal Rumble, entering at number 10, a reference to his 'Perfect 10' persona.

Spears requested and was granted his release from WWE in February 2019. Three months later, he made his debut for AEW at Double or Nothing.

In December 2023, Spears announced he was leaving AEW, with the split appearing to be amicable.

"What a wonderful time it has been," Spears wrote on X. "Thank you @AEW, for allowing me to be there from the ground level.

"It’s been a fantastic 5 years of growth and personal development. This is a personal choice and one that is best for me and my family at this time.

"Thank you to all, staff and talent alike for the memories #10."

