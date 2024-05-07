Former Aide Offers Blistering Assessment Of Trump 2024 Veepstakes

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin on Monday likened the competition to become Donald Trump’s running mate to the reality business TV show that made his name.

“The Veepstakes right now feel like ‘The Apprentice’ but to prove just how unprincipled and willing to grovel you are,” Griffin said on Monday’s episode of ABC’s “The View,” which she co-hosts.

Griffin’s damning summary came amid a discussion on the various ways in which Trump’s potential picks have in recent weeks debased themselves to curry favor with the presumptive GOP nomine ― from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s dog-killing admission to Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) refusal to say if he’ll admit the 2024 election result.

Scott, Noem and other Republican vice presidential hopefuls are “fairly young,” noted Griffin.

“Do they not realize there’s going to be a world in which Donald Trump is not the center of the Republican universe?” she asked. “And you can just stand by your principles and wait it out until you can say things that you believe and not have to just bald-faced lie to get a job?”

Watch the video here:

