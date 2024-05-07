Former Aide Offers Blistering Assessment Of Trump 2024 Veepstakes

Lee Moran
·1 min read
Former Aide Offers Blistering Assessment Of Trump 2024 Veepstakes

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin on Monday likened the competition to become Donald Trump’s running mate to the reality business TV show that made his name.

“The Veepstakes right now feel like ‘The Apprentice’ but to prove just how unprincipled and willing to grovel you are,” Griffin said on Monday’s episode of ABC’s “The View,” which she co-hosts.

Griffin’s damning summary came amid a discussion on the various ways in which Trump’s potential picks have in recent weeks debased themselves to curry favor with the presumptive GOP nomine ― from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s dog-killing admission to Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) refusal to say if he’ll admit the 2024 election result.

Scott, Noem and other Republican vice presidential hopefuls are “fairly young,” noted Griffin.

“Do they not realize there’s going to be a world in which Donald Trump is not the center of the Republican universe?” she asked. “And you can just stand by your principles and wait it out until you can say things that you believe and not have to just bald-faced lie to get a job?”

Watch the video here:

Related...

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Ex-DOJ Official Stunned By Trump Hand Gesture In Court: ‘Can’t Begin To Fathom’

    Neal Katyal also summed up the latest defense by the former president's legal team in his hush money trial as "atrocious."

  • Rachel Maddow Urges People to Prepare for ‘the Freakout’ When Trump ‘Inevitably’ Is ‘Ordered Into Jail’ | Video

    "Heads up, this is no time to check out," the MSNBC prime time host says The post Rachel Maddow Urges People to Prepare for ‘the Freakout’ When Trump ‘Inevitably’ Is ‘Ordered Into Jail’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • George Conway Dumps On Key Donald Trump Trial Tactic: 'A Huge Mistake'

    "It fills an emotional need for Donald Trump but it does not really help him," said the conservative attorney.

  • The Latest | 12th day of Donald Trump's hush money trial adjourns early

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors in Donald Trump's hush money trial heard for the first time how and why Michael Cohen's reimbursement for payment the Stormy Daniels' payment was entered as a legal expense. Former Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney testified Monday about conversations he had with the company's longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg in January 2017 about reimbursing Cohen for $130,000 he'd paid to lawyer Keith Davidson, Daniels' then-lawyer. McConney said handwritten notes fr

  • Jordan Klepper Has Video Evidence Of How 'Humiliating' It Is To Be A Trump Stooge

    "The Daily Show" correspondent spots bizarre moments from some of the former president's VP hopefuls.

  • CRA reversed $246M in pandemic benefit debts after thousands contested eligibility status

    The government has had to cancel at least $246 million in debts for thousands of Canadians it initially claimed had received pandemic benefits for which they weren't eligible.Since 2022, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has been collecting money from Canadians the government says received benefits — such as the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) and the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) — in error.The government has been withholding tax refunds and other benefits in an effort to recoup money se

  • Trump Says Abortion 'Not That Big Of An Issue,' GOP Is 'Party Of Fertilization'

    In a bizarre interview, the Republican presidential hopeful also said that “every" legal scholar "all over the world” supported overturning Roe v. Wade.

  • Justice Juan Merchan Gives Two Strikes Trump a Final Warning: Jail Is Next

    Brendan McDermid/Pool/AFP via GettyDonald Trump has booked a one-way ticket to jail, and the judge overseeing his ongoing New York criminal trial on Monday said he’s ready to send him there at any moment.New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan started the fourth week of Trump’s trial with a speech that’s more than a year in the making, explaining why he hasn’t yet thrown the politician into the slammer—making what he called his final warning to the former president.“I’ll find you in criminal

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene dares Mike Johnson to kick her off committees again: 'Badge of honor'

    The far-right congresswoman said Johnson was being "out of line" before all but daring him to bring it on: "Don't threaten me with a good time."

  • Trump Supporters Struggle To Explain Their Own Conspiracy Theories In Prankster Video

    Some attendees at a recent rally for the former president had a hard time when pressed on some of their beliefs.

  • House Republicans are ready to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt over Biden audio

    House Republicans plan to move forward next week with holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for his refusal to turn over the unredacted audio of an interview that was conducted as part of the special counsel probe into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents. The House Judiciary Committee is set to convene on May 16 to advance contempt charges against the Cabinet official, according to a person familiar with the matter who was granted anonymity to discuss plans not yet made public. The resolution would then go to the full House for a vote.

  • Russians Are Coming to Terms With Putin’s War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Russians are learning to live with the war that Vladimir Putin has unleashed in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergIsrael Says a Cease-Fire Plan Backed by Hamas Falls ShortJack Dorsey Leaves Bluesky Board, Calls X ‘Freedom Technology’At $2 Million Per Minute, Treasuries Mint Cash Like Never BeforeEx-Trump Controller Says Cohen Repaid From Personal AccountHigh-Tech Trading Firms Race to Grab Bond Market TurfAs Putin prepares to be sworn in on Tuesday for another six years as president

  • RNC chief counsel resigns after two months

    The Republican National Committee’s chief counsel Charlie Spies has resigned two months after accepting the position.

  • Trump Had On-Brand Message For Donors Who Wanted Photos With Him At Fundraiser

    The former president reportedly gave contributors the unsurprising lowdown on pics with him at Mar-a-Lago.

  • Michael Steele Hits Donald Trump Right Where It Hurts: 'That Is Your Truth'

    The former Republican National Committee chair also exposed the "fallacy" of what the presumptive GOP nominee claims ahead of the 2024 election.

  • Democrat Hakeem Jeffries steps up as House Republicans roast Johnson

    As the Democratic minority leader in a Republican-controlled House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries' influence is normally limited. That is because the chamber's embattled speaker, Republican Mike Johnson, is expected to need the support of Jeffries' opposition Democrats to fend off an effort by hardline members of his own party to topple their second party leader in just eight months. A small band of hardline Republicans made history in October when they ousted their speaker from the role for the first time ever, setting off a messy weeks-long leadership fight that brought the chamber to a halt.

  • Global Manhunt for Indian Lawmaker Accused of Videoing Hundreds of Rapes

    Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty ImagesAn Indian lawmaker whose party is allied with the country’s prime minister is believed to have fled to Germany amid allegations that he sexually assaulted or raped as many as 400 women, reports say.Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Indian prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, allegedly fled after thousands of flash drives were left in public places including parks and bus stands last month in the southern state of Karnataka, where Revanna holds office.

  • Opinion: The Real ‘Sleaze’ Factor in Trump’s New York Trial

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe real sleazy part of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s prosecution of former President Donald Trump for election interference isn’t what you think.The sleaze factor isn’t the kind of work done by actress and director Stormy Daniels, the business of the National Enquirer, the allegations by model Karen McDougal that she had an affair with Trump, or the fact that celebrity lawyers arrange fees for their clients’ stories.The real

  • Lara Trump Slammed Over 'Immensely Stupid' Election Lawsuit Claim

    The former president's daughter-in-law wants to disenfranchise some Americans who vote by mail.

  • Sen. Mark Kelly: Kari Lake’s Glock Comments ‘Could Get People Killed’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesSen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) raised the alarm over GOP senate hopeful Kari Lake’s suggestion that voters “strap on a Glock” to prepare for the election season, saying it has the potential to incite violence.“It’s dangerous,” Kelly told Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet the Press. “What Kari Lake said could result in people getting hurt or killed.” Mark Kelly on Kari Lake's incendiary rhetoric: "Kari Lake has never been elected to anything. I don't expect he