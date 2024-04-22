Former N.S. justice minister says he resigned to maintain confidence in government

The Canadian Press
·3 min read

HALIFAX — The man who formerly served as Nova Scotia’s justice minister says he regrets his comments that downplayed domestic violence and that he had no choice but to step down after losing the public's confidence.

In an interview Monday, Brad Johns said he decided to resign from the justice portfolio on Friday after several organizations that assist women told him about the damage his words had caused.

“The comments I said were hurtful and upsetting to people and I wanted to reach out personally to apologize,” said Johns, who added that he sent emails and called around 36 advocacy organizations.

Following cabinet on Thursday, Johns disputed a public inquiry's finding that domestic violence is an epidemic and said drugs and gun violence are more serious problems.

His comments came on the anniversary of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, which led to an inquiry that recommended treating domestic violence as an epidemic. The commission heard that the gunman behind Canada's worst mass shooting had a history of domestic violence and had seriously assaulted his spouse moments before he began a 13-hour rampage that left 22 people dead.

Johns had said an epidemic of domestic violence would mean "you are seeing it everywhere all the time, and I don’t think that’s the case." He tried to minimize the political fallout by apologizing Thursday after Houston appeared before the media to correct him.

Johns said he “misspoke” on Thursday, adding that domestic violence is a priority for the government and his former department.

“As minister it’s important to have the confidence of the groups that you are working with,” he said Monday. “Actions speak louder than words. I didn’t want organizations to think that domestic violence wasn’t important to me and to the government.”

Johns said he realized that the only way to demonstrate the government’s commitment to the issue was to resign as justice minister.

“I recognize domestic violence is so prevalent in society and that so many people don’t talk about it,” he said. “But I recognized (my comments) may be damage that I can’t repair. Hopefully the premier can put somebody in there that can regain the confidence of those groups.”

Johns, who represents the Halifax-area riding of Sackville-Uniacke, said he is staying on as a member of the Progressive Conservative caucus.

Sheri Lecker, executive director of Adsum for Women and Children, which operates shelters in the Halifax area, said she had a phone conversation with Johns before he resigned on Friday. Johns’s resignation was a matter for him and the premier, Lecker said, adding that what's more important is for his successor to be someone who is “really committed to change.”

“(The resignation) will say much more when we see who replaces Mr. Johns on a permanent basis and really the actions that they take,” she said.

His comments downplaying domestic violence reveal wider societal attitudes, she said. “We have to commit and make change and it’s not only if we hold a particular office or responsibility,” said Lecker. “We are all responsible for this.”

Meanwhile, Premier Tim Houston announced later on Monday that cabinet veteran Barbara Adams would replace Johns as the government’s new justice minister. Adams, he said, would also retain her current duties as minister of seniors and long-term care.

Houston said in a statement that Adams would bring “passion, empathy and determination” to her new role.

“I know that she will bring those same qualities to the Department of Justice as we work to improve the system and implement the recommendations of the Mass Casualty Commission,” the premier said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2024.

Keith Doucette, The Canadian Press

