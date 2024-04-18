Former pub in Hull to become 24-hour gambling venue

A plan to turn a derelict pub in Hull city centre into a 24-hour gambling venue has been approved.

Located in Paragon Street, it last traded as the Kingston Tavern and was formerly a Yates' Wine Lodge.

An application for a gambling license has been submitted to Hull City Council by JR Planning Consultants.

It is set to operate seven days a week with gambling machines such as slots and bingo.

No objections were lodged against the plans, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The plans stated the gambling venue, for over 18s only, would create up to 14 jobs and "help preserve the character" of the Jameson Street Conservation Area.

'No harmful impact'

The planning application stated: "The application seeks permission for 24-hour use. Given the town centre location, and that there would be no adverse impacts, this is entirely appropriate for the location.

"The use would have no harmful impact at all on the retail function of this part of the city centre."

Plans added that there would be "less noise and disturbance than a pub "due to the "low-level sound from gaming machines".

Comments relating to the gambling license application can be submitted to Hull City Council until 9 May.

