Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood are keeping an eye on Miami Beach’s spring breakers

As hordes of visitors make their way to South Florida for spring break, Fort Lauderdale officials on Friday detailed their plans for ensuring safe crowds.

Both Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood are closely monitoring happenings in Miami Beach, which is cracking down this year after previous spring breaks erupted into violence.

“I want everyone to understand that while we do have certain rules in place — no drinking on the beach, no scooters, no camping out — we still want you to have fun,” Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said at a press conference Friday. “Every day the police will be here to help people. We intend to make sure we have a constant police presence.”

Trantalis said crowds from Miami Beach could come to Fort Lauderdale because of the strict policies Miami Beach has enacted this year.

“We anticipate that, we welcome that,” Trantalis said. “The same rules apply to everybody. And we’re hopeful that whoever comes here has the same great experience that everyone else has ever had and will continue to have here.”

He emphasized that the numbers aren’t as concerning as the potential for bad behavior.

“It’s not the question of the number of people but the attitude of people,” he said. “And as long as people come here with the right attitude to enjoy themselves and allow other people to enjoy the beauty that we have here, it’s going to be a great season.”

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Bill Schultz said there will be an enhanced police presence. “We absolutely want you to be here having fun going into our establishments, enjoying our beach, but while you’re here we will expect proper and non-disruptive behavior,” he said, adding that some officers will be undercover.

For the third consecutive year, the police department’s Bar Watch program is in place to educate local bartenders, bar staff and officers on spotting suspicious behavior. Bars will be given kits to test beverages that have potentially been spiked.

But Schultz emphasized that visitors should trust their instincts if they feel unsafe or uncomfortable.

“We need to look out for each other,” he said. “If you see something suspicious, if you see someone acting out dangerously, please let us know.”

For the first time this year, the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department is partnering with the South Florida Opioid Alliance to provide Narcan in hotels and to lifeguards in the event someone experiences an overdose.

“The idea is to get the Narcan to the patient as quickly as we possibly can,” Fire Chief Stephen Gollan said.

Gollan said the hotels will be notified of any 911 calls related to overdoses on their properties. “When they make contact with the patient, they’re able to administer the Narcan, which will almost immediately [and] within moments reverse the effects if there was an opioid overdose.”

Gollan also warned of the increased winds over the next few days that could create rip currents.

“Inevitably, every year when we have rip currents like this, we see drownings that are very much preventable,” he said, urging beachgoers to listen to lifeguards.

The city’s spring break plans come as the City Commission plans to vote Tuesday on a parking rate increase of up to $100 for garages and lots near the beach. The commission will also decide on a $125 fee for drivers who let their parking meters expire.

“We don’t want the beach to get too crowded,” Trantalis said during the press conference. “So if we see more and more people coming here with vehicles, we’re gonna have to raise the parking rates to discourage people from wanting to park here on the beach.” He encouraged visitors to use ride-share services or the free LauderGO shuttle.

Hollywood’s spring break plans

Hollywood has a more conservative approach to spring break this year. City spokeswoman Joann Hussey told the Herald on Wednesday that Hollywood Beach was already getting crowded ahead of spring break’s official start in March.

“Our staff is currently investigating the possibility of maybe a similar parking rate to Fort Lauderdale,” Hussey said, adding that Hollywood is unlikely to charge rates as high as Fort Lauderdale or to take the strenuous measures enacted by Miami Beach.

“We’re not a spring break destination for the party club crowd. We attract more families and retirees,” Hussey said. “So we don’t want to close the parking garages or put these crazy, very large rates in place to punish families or retirees from coming to Hollywood.”

In the meantime, Hollywood police are monitoring the crowds and conditions on the beach to see if a parking rate increase is needed. “But right now, we’re not doing it,” Hussey said.