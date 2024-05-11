Fort McMurray among communities on evacuation alert after wildfires erupt

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Residents of Fort McMurray are on evacuation alert as an out-of-control wildfire burns nearby.

People in northeastern Alberta city, as well as the nearby community of Saprae Creek, were told to be ready to leave on short notice.

Officials report the fire was burning 16 kilometres southwest of Fort McMurray as of the last update at 9 p.m. local time.

It's not the only fire burning in Alberta.

Just after midnight Saturday, an evacuation order was issued in the MD of Greenview Number 16, northeast of Grande Prairie.

The wildfire is burning north of Highway 43 and has jumped the Smokey River.

An evacuation centre has been set up in Valleyview, a town about an hour east of Grande Prairie.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press