Fort Worth ISD to stop giving free school supplies to elementary students in August

The Fort Worth Independent School District will no longer be providing free school supplies to elementary students next school year as federal relief money is expiring.

District officials confirmed the change this week to the Star-Telegram, as summer break is about one month away and back-to-school shopping won’t be far behind. Fort Worth ISD students return on Aug. 13.

“Regrettably, due to the concluding of ESSER funds, we won’t be able to offer free school supplies to students next year. However, our district is collaborating with teachers to lessen the impact on families. We remain committed to supporting students by partnering with our generous local community donors to ensure families have the resources they need for success,” district spokesperson Jessica Becerra said.

Since the 2021-2022 school year, the district footed the bill for elementary students through the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund, which helped school districts return students to school safely and catch up on learning gaps brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. The last round of funding expires on Sept. 30.

Fort Worth ISD spent about $4.5 million on classroom supplies for the 2021-22 school year, which included a supply budget of $200 per teacher who taught at the secondary level in the district. In 2022-2023, district officials distributed up to $2.6 million worth of supplies to elementary students and secondary level teachers. In 2023-2024, more than $2.1 million was spent.

For the 2024-2025 school year, families will be on their own again when buying or acquiring backpacks, notebooks, writing utensils and more.

Trenace Dorsey-Hollins, executive director and founder of Parent Shield Fort Worth, said the change will put many parents in a tough spot, and she hopes other resources will be available for them to obtain supplies.

“Most of our communities, especially for Fort Worth ISD, are economically disadvantaged. It just breaks my heart that Fort Worth ISD wouldn’t fight to make sure that those kids have supplies they need for school,” she said.

The district distributing the same supplies to all students creates a more equal and fair way for them to get the tools they need, so families who purchase their own supplies are not the ones who become indirectly responsible for providing for other students, Dorsey-Hollins added.

“From what I see in a lot of school settings as a parent, is that what I send for my kid is going to be distributed and shared amongst their peers,” she said, referring to paper, pens and notebooks as examples.