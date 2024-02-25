Foundation getting big overhaul for season 3

Patrick Redmond - Apple

Apple TV+'s sci-fi drama Foundation is getting a big overhaul for season 3.

Series co-creator David S Goyer is stepping back from his showrunner duties but will continue his role as writer.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Bill Bost is set to take over from Goyer ahead of production resuming on the upcoming third season.



Goyer will remain creatively involved in the show and will contribute to scripts from his base in Los Angeles, while Bost is set to make the move to Prague where he will oversee photography on the third season. Bost previously served as president of Skydance’s TV division where he helped to develop the series.

Production has said that Blade director Goyer will retain the title of showrunner despite effectively stepping away from the role.

Shooting on Foundation's third season is set to resume on March 6 with a third of the show having already been shot before it went on a production hiatus during the Hollywood strikes.

Goyer reportedly clashed over the budget for season 3 with executives at the show's production company as TV budgets come under scrutiny from streaming sites.

Starring Guardians of The Galaxy star Lee Pace and The Terror's Jared Harris, Foundation tells the centuries-spanning story of a group of exiles who attempt to rebuild civilisation following the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Production on season three was initially scheduled to begin in February but was postponed due to issues surrounding the budget and physical production. Cast and crew members were sent home while the issues were resolved.

Previously, it was reported that Goyer would be stepping away as director for any remaining episodes of the show having directed three episodes from season 1 and season 2.

The first two seasons of Foundation are available to stream now on Apple TV+.



