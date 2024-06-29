Four dead after car smashes into Long Island nail salon

STORY: ::June 28, 2024

::Deer Park, New York

::Several people died after a vehicle smashed into a nail salon on Long Island

::Officers are investigating the cause of the crash

According to Assistant Chief of the Deer Park Fire Department Dominic Albanese, a vehicle drove "all the way through" the nail salon. Those killed were all in the salon. The driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital.

About 150 firefighters and other officers were at the scene of the crash. Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.