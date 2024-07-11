Four family members dead in another multiple-fatality B.C. road crash

KEREMEOS, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — Police in British Columbia say four people are dead after a highway collision in the southern Interior, part of a spate of multiple-fatality crashes in the province in the past week.

RCMP say the crash involving two cars and a tractor trailer near Becks Road in Keremeos shut Highway 3 for eight hours on Wednesday.

They say four members of the same extended family, all in the same vehicle, were found dead at the scene of the "terrible tragedy" that took place around 11:30 a.m.

It's the latest in a series of at least four crashes in B.C. that have claimed 14 lives in the past week.

Four people were killed last Friday in a crash in the West Kootenays on Highway 6, a family of three including a baby died in Agassiz on the Lougheed Highway on Tuesday morning, and another three people died when their vehicle went over an embankment in Wilmer, north of Invermere, on Tuesday night.

RCMP say the cause of the crash in Keremeos is under investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press