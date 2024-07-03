Four homes destroyed, 13k remain evacuated as Thompson Fire burns 3,000 acres in Butte County

Rosalio Ahumada, Daniel Hunt, Camila Pedrosa
·3 min read

Firefighters made progress overnight battling a fast-moving wildfire that prompted evacuations for 13,000 residents and threatened the city of Oroville after exploding to 3,000 acres amid unrelenting heat and dangerous wind gusts.

The Thompson Fire, which has been burning uncontained in Butte County near Lake Oroville since 11 a.m. Tuesday, was 3,002 acres as of Wednesday morning and had destroyed at least four structures, said Rick Carhart, a spokesman for Cal Fire’s Butte County unit.

Photos posted on social media showed houses and vehicles burned. He said the buildings were reported as single-family homes, but damage assessment crews were out in the field surveying what’s been destroyed as an army of more than 1,400 fire personnel were tasked with structure protection and establishing control lines around the fire.

Four firefighters also suffered minor injuries fighting the blaze in grass and oak woodlands Tuesday night, he said. No residents have been injured.

The fire was burning in the area of Kelly Ridge, a community sandwiched between the city of Oroville and the reservoir. The cluster of homes just outside of Oroville’s city limits remained under threaten after flames jumped the diversion pools used to power Oroville Dam’s hydroelectric plant. The plant has since been taken offline, state water managers said. Cal Fire officials said the fire also made a significant run from where it started on Cherokee Road toward Oregon Gulch.

Carhart said the large influx of resources — 1,438 personnel as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, which includes the assignment of Incident Management Team 6 — would help as firefighters contended with flames amid temperatures expected to reach 111 degrees and strong north winds that could continue into afternoon.

He said firefighters performed “a lot of really good work” overnight as temperatures eased and humidity levels rose: “Getting the sun off the fire, activity really moderated.” Still amid a second day of red flag warnings across the Sacramento Valley, Carhart said conditions at the Thompson Fire were “very hot” and “ripe” for fire growth. Winds were also a concern, he said, with 10 to 15 mph sustained winds were expected through Wednesday, with occasional gusts.

Dozens of evacuations affecting 13,000 residents remain in place and the city of Oroville declared a local emergency. The Lake Oroville State Recreation Area is also closed and state parks officials said all camping reservations had been canceled through the Fourth of July and “may be extended.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom also proclaimed a state of emergency Wednesday morning in response to the blaze. On Tuesday, the governor announced the state received a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that would help reimburse agencies assisting with suppressing the fire.

“It’s one of many fires we’ve seen, and one of the most active fire seasons we’ve had in years,” Newsom said in a social media post.

Zones under mandatory evacuations, as of 10 a.m.:

  • Cherokee: CHE-532 to 536

  • Hurleton: HUR-851

  • Kelly Ridge: KR-700 to 716

  • Oroville Northeast: ONE-730 and 731

  • Oroville: ORO-953, 954, 958-960, 965

  • Oroville Southeast: OSE-800, 801, 806-810, 817-819, 828

Zones under voluntary evacuations, as of 10 a.m.:

  • Cherokee: CHE-531

  • Oroville Northeast:ONE-726 and 727

  • Oroville: ORO-964

  • Oroville Southeast: OSE-802, 804-805, 811, 816, 820

Authorities have set up the following evacuation shelters for residents and their animals:

  • Butte County Fairgrounds, 199 E. Hazel St., Gridley

  • Oroville Church of the Nazarene, 2238 Monte Vista Ave, Oroville

  • Large animals: Camelot Large Animal Shelter, 1985 Clark Rd, Oroville

  • Small animals: Old county hospital, 2279 Del Oro Ave., Oroville

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • See damage left by Hurricane Beryl in Barbados as it sustains Category 5 status

    Hurricane Beryl has continued to grow in intensity, becoming a Category 5 hurricane on Monday night.

  • Thunderstorm, heavy rain risk bubbles up in Ontario. Forecast details, here

    A passing cold front will be the trigger for thunderstorms with heavy rain to develop across much of Ontario on Wednesday

  • Hurricane Beryl closing in on Jamaica, track its next move here

    A powerful and dangerous Hurricane Beryl is churning the Caribbean Sea. Get the latest tropical forecast with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.

  • As it gets hotter, 13,000 families in this pocket of America live without electricity

    As global temperatures keep rising, the rush to fully electrify one of the poorest regions in the United States is more urgent than ever.

  • 'Almost Armageddon' after Hurricane Beryl - Grenada PM

    STORY: :: 'Almost Armageddon' says Grenada’s prime minister of the damage wreaked by Hurricane Beryl:: Carriacou, Grenada:: July 2, 2024:: Dickon Mitchell via Facebook:: Dickon Mitchell, Grenada Prime Minister:: Unidentified location, Grenada:: Government Information Service of Grenada:: “To see this level of destruction, it is almost Armageddon like, almost total damage or destruction of all buildings, whether they be public buildings, homes or other private facilities. Complete devastation and destruction of agriculture. Complete and total destruction of the natural environment. There is literally no vegetation left anywhere on the island of Carriacou. The mangroves are totally destroyed, the boats and the marinas significantly damaged. There is almost complete destruction of the electrical grid system in Carriacou.":: The Agency For Public Information St. Vincent and the Grenadines:: Released July 2, 2024:: Union Island, Saint Vincent and the GrenadinesHurricane Beryl, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour, is currently located about 360 miles east-southeast of the Jamaican capital of Kingston, according the National Hurricane Center. Beryl jumped from a Category 1 to a Category 4 storm in under 10 hours, according to Andra Garner, a Rowan University meteorologist. That marked the fastest intensification ever recorded before September, the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, she added.The footage from St. Vincent and the Grenadines showed numerous damaged and roofless houses and debris from boats and other buildings.Reuters was able to confirm the location from nearby buildings, road layouts, the colour of roof and mountains at background that match file image and satellite imagery. Reuters was not able to confirm the date of this video.

  • Jamaica braces for Hurricane Beryl, slightly weaker but still a dangerous Cat 4 storm

    Hurricane Beryl could bring up to 8 feet of storm surge in Jamaica.

  • To save spotted owls, US officials plan to kill hundreds of thousands of another owl species

    To save the imperiled spotted owl from potential extinction, U.S. wildlife officials are embracing a contentious plan to deploy trained shooters into dense West Coast forests to kill almost a half-million barred owls that are crowding out their cousins.

  • Beryl causes 'massive destruction' in St. Vincent, Grenadines

    STORY: :: Hurricane Beryl causes 'massive destruction' in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Prime Minister says:: July 1, 2024:: Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines :: Ralph Gonsalves via Facebook:: CSU/CIRA & NOAA:: European Union Copernicus Sentinel-2 Imagery / Pierre Markuse:: Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister, St. Vincent and the Grenadines:: "Hurricane Beryl, dangerous, devastating, hurricane has come and gone and it has left in its wake immense destruction. Pain, suffering across our nation at this hour.:: "Union Island has been devastated. The reports that I have received indicate that 90% of the houses have been severely damaged or destroyed.":: "And sadly, it has been reported, we do not yet know all the details, that one person died and there may well be more fatalities. We are not yet sure." Hurricane Beryl strengthened on Monday into a "potentially catastrophic" category 5 storm as it moved across the eastern Caribbean, putting Jamaica near its path after downing power lines and flooding streets elsewhere.Beryl brings an unusually fierce and early start to this year's Atlantic hurricane season, with scientists saying climate change probably contributed to the rapid pace of its formation as global warming has boosted North Atlantic temperatures.

  • Massive makos, Queen Bosses and a baby angel shark on Discovery 'Shark Week,' where women shine

    NEW YORK (AP) — Imagine stepping into a life-sized whale carcass decoy and steering it into deep water. You're looking — yes, looking — for a group of hungry sharks to spark a feeding frenzy. To attract them, you shoot out hundreds of gallons of synthetic blood and chum. Then watch them lose it.

  • Many popular heat pump models recalled due to overheating risk

    Several major brands have recalled certain heat pump models in Canada because they can switch from air conditioning to heating mode following a power interruption.The recall affects Daikin, Amana and Goodman brands.The recall doesn't affect heat pumps installed for free through a P.E.I. government program for low-income homeowners, according to the province's Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action.'While the provincial free heat pump program does install some Daikin units, the reca

  • Hurricane Beryl, now Cat 4, targets Jamaica with ferocious winds: Live updates

    Beryl weakened slightly into a Category 4 storm Tuesday from the monster Category 5 hurricane it became overnight.

  • After mass dolphin stranding, Cape Cod residents remain shaken

    The largest mass dolphin stranding in decades, if not ever, has left Cape Cod residents wondering what more can be done.

  • Flirting with disaster: When endangered wild animals try to mate with domestic relatives, both wildlife and people lose

    Conflicts between herders and the wild ancestors of their yaks, camels and reindeer are a serious threat to both people and wildlife, writes a scientist who has seen these clashes firsthand.

  • WATCH: Hurricane Beryl ravages Caribbean with record winds

    Hurricane Beryl, a Category 4 storm, made landfall in the Caribbean on Monday, fueled by the record warm waters.View on euronews

  • Mexican states deal with flooding after tropical storm

    At least 25 municipalities in the state of Veracruz suffered some type of damage as a result of the heavy rains caused by tropical storm Chris. State Civil Protection authorities said that five temporary shelters were activated, and 62 people were sheltered in them. According to authorities, hundreds of homes sustained some type of damage, landslides caused blockages on state highways and two rivers overflowed their banks.

  • Why Hurricane Beryl's 'insane' intensification has experts worried

    The first hurricane of 2024 has made history in several ways — and none of them good.

  • Canada Day storm risk threatens outdoor plans on the Prairies

    A severe storm risk has emerged on the Prairies for Canada Day. There is the potential for thunderstorms, hail and strong winds, which may affect your holiday plans

  • Stationary, stormy pattern on the Prairies means daily severe weather risk

    Continuing for much of the first week of July, the thunderstorm risk will persist across parts of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and will include a swath of severe weather to watch out for.

  • Beryl pushes onto Windward Islands with catastrophic winds, storm surge

    Beryl, a high-end Category 4 hurricane, continues to produce catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge on the Grenadine Islands, Carriacou Island and Grenada.

  • Hurricane Beryl maintains winds of 150 mph

    Hurricane Beryl is acting more like the monsters that form at the peak of the busiest hurricane seasons on record.