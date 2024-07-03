Four homes destroyed, 13k remain evacuated as Thompson Fire burns 3,000 acres in Butte County

Firefighters made progress overnight battling a fast-moving wildfire that prompted evacuations for 13,000 residents and threatened the city of Oroville after exploding to 3,000 acres amid unrelenting heat and dangerous wind gusts.

The Thompson Fire, which has been burning uncontained in Butte County near Lake Oroville since 11 a.m. Tuesday, was 3,002 acres as of Wednesday morning and had destroyed at least four structures, said Rick Carhart, a spokesman for Cal Fire’s Butte County unit.

Photos posted on social media showed houses and vehicles burned. He said the buildings were reported as single-family homes, but damage assessment crews were out in the field surveying what’s been destroyed as an army of more than 1,400 fire personnel were tasked with structure protection and establishing control lines around the fire.

Four firefighters also suffered minor injuries fighting the blaze in grass and oak woodlands Tuesday night, he said. No residents have been injured.

The fire was burning in the area of Kelly Ridge, a community sandwiched between the city of Oroville and the reservoir. The cluster of homes just outside of Oroville’s city limits remained under threaten after flames jumped the diversion pools used to power Oroville Dam’s hydroelectric plant. The plant has since been taken offline, state water managers said. Cal Fire officials said the fire also made a significant run from where it started on Cherokee Road toward Oregon Gulch.

Carhart said the large influx of resources — 1,438 personnel as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, which includes the assignment of Incident Management Team 6 — would help as firefighters contended with flames amid temperatures expected to reach 111 degrees and strong north winds that could continue into afternoon.

He said firefighters performed “a lot of really good work” overnight as temperatures eased and humidity levels rose: “Getting the sun off the fire, activity really moderated.” Still amid a second day of red flag warnings across the Sacramento Valley, Carhart said conditions at the Thompson Fire were “very hot” and “ripe” for fire growth. Winds were also a concern, he said, with 10 to 15 mph sustained winds were expected through Wednesday, with occasional gusts.

Dozens of evacuations affecting 13,000 residents remain in place and the city of Oroville declared a local emergency. The Lake Oroville State Recreation Area is also closed and state parks officials said all camping reservations had been canceled through the Fourth of July and “may be extended.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom also proclaimed a state of emergency Wednesday morning in response to the blaze. On Tuesday, the governor announced the state received a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that would help reimburse agencies assisting with suppressing the fire.

“It’s one of many fires we’ve seen, and one of the most active fire seasons we’ve had in years,” Newsom said in a social media post.

Zones under mandatory evacuations, as of 10 a.m.:

Cherokee: CHE-532 to 536

Hurleton: HUR-851

Kelly Ridge: KR-700 to 716

Oroville Northeast: ONE-730 and 731

Oroville: ORO-953, 954, 958-960, 965

Oroville Southeast: OSE-800, 801, 806-810, 817-819, 828

Zones under voluntary evacuations, as of 10 a.m.:

Cherokee: CHE-531

Oroville Northeast:ONE-726 and 727

Oroville: ORO-964

Oroville Southeast: OSE-802, 804-805, 811, 816, 820

Authorities have set up the following evacuation shelters for residents and their animals: