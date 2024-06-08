Who are the four hostages rescued by Israeli forces from captivity in Gaza?

Joseph Krauss
·3 min read

The four captives rescued by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip on Saturday had been abducted from a desert rave near the border during Hamas' wide-ranging assault into Israel on Oct. 7. One had emerged as an icon of the agonizing hostage crisis that is still far from over.

Noa Argamani, 25, appeared in a series of videos that captured the painful trajectory of their plight.

In the first, filmed by the attackers, she is being forced onto a motorbike by several men after being seized with her boyfriend, Avinatan Or, whose whereabouts are still unknown. “Don't kill me!” she screamed with one arm outstretched, the other pinned down.

In another video released by Hamas in mid-January, she appeared gaunt and spoke — almost certainly under duress — of other hostages being killed in airstrikes months into Israel's massive offensive.

And then there was a third video, in which she appeared in family photos in the background as her mother, a Chinese immigrant to Israel who has stage four brain cancer, pleaded with her captors to release her only child so she could see her before she dies.

“I want to see her one more time. Talk to her one more time,” Liora Argamani, 61, said. “I don’t have a lot of time left in this world.”

On Saturday, after eight months of captivity, Israeli forces rescued Argamani and three men who had all been kidnapped from the Tribe of Nova music festival, where Hamas and other militants killed over 350 people in the worst massacre in Israel's history.

The rescue operation came amid a major Israeli air and ground offensive in central Gaza that has killed and wounded hundreds of Palestinians, including at least 94 on Saturday.

Less is publicly known about the other three hostages who were rescued on Saturday.

Almog Meir Jan, a 21-year-old from a small town near Tel Aviv, had finished his army service three months earlier, according to the Times of Israel, an English-language Israeli website.

Andrey Kozlov, 27, was working as a security guard at the festival. He had immigrated to Israel alone a year and a half earlier, and his mother came to the country after Oct. 7, Israeli media reported.

Shlomi Ziv, 40, from a farming community in northern Israel, was working as an usher and had gone to the party with two friends who were both killed, the Times of Israel reported. The Israel Hayom newspaper said he and his wife of 17 years had been trying to have children.

Argamani began dating Or about two years ago after they met while attending Ben-Gurion University in her hometown of Beersheba and were planning to move in together in Tel Aviv, his mother told Israel's Ynet news website. She said her son had majored in electrical engineering and had been hired by the international tech giant Nvidia.

Yonatan Levi, a friend of Argamani, described her as a smart, free spirit who loved parties and traveling and was studying computer science. He said he had met her at a diving course in the Israeli city of Eilat on the Red Sea, and that a few months before her abduction she had asked him for help navigating insurance claims for her mother's care.

Hamas and other militants killed some 1,200 people in the Oct. 7 attack and captured around 250 others, including men, women, children and older adults. More than 100, mostly women and children, were freed in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel during a weeklong cease-fire last year.

Over 36,700 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war, according to local health officials, who do not distinguish between fighters and civilians.

Israeli authorities believe the militants are still holding around 120 hostages, with 43 pronounced dead. Survivors include about 15 women, two children under the age of 5 and two men in their 80s.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Gaza at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Joseph Krauss, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Developing countries call on US to lift Palestinian UN veto

    The D-8 group of developing nations called on Saturday for the U.S. to lift its veto on the full membership of Palestine as an independent and sovereign state in the United Nations. The Palestinians are currently a non-member observer state, a de facto recognition of statehood that was granted by the U.N. General Assembly in 2012. In a declaration after a meeting in Istanbul of its council of ministers, G-8 members Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey also demanded all countries stop supplying weapons and ammunition to Israel.

  • Rescued Israeli hostage Noa Argamani and her family meet Israeli PM

    Rescued Israeli hostage Noa Argamani and her family met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Ramat Gan on Saturday. Netanyahu and Argamani’s family clapped and sang 'Happy birthday' to Yaakov Argamani, Noa’s father. Israel said it had rescued four hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 last year. It's the largest such hostage recovery operation since the war with Hamas began in Gaza. The army said the four were rescued on Saturday in a complex special daytime operation in Nuseirat in central Gaza.

  • The US military's confidence in smart bombs may have a fatal flaw

    Precision warfare appeals to America's strengths, but a retired US Army officer argues that its effectiveness is a myth.

  • Russia puts former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko on its wanted list

    Russia has put former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko on its wanted list, Russian state media reported, citing the Interior Ministry’s database.

  • New York trial exposed Trump’s campaign corruption. Want him to run the country? | Opinion

    Letters to the editor on Trump’s trial, aid for migrant workers, Critical Race Theory in Kennewick schools. | Opinion

  • Dad pushes superintendent away from graduating daughter, video shows. He’s charged

    The Wisconsin man told police what motivated his actions, news outlets reported

  • Judge in Trump hush money trial flags Facebook post claiming juror spoke about case

    The judge who oversaw former President Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial in New York made the parties aware Friday of a post to the court system’s Facebook page. Judge Juan Merchan said the comment, now labeled as one week old, responded to a routine court system notice, posted on May 29, 2024, regarding oral arguments in the Fourth Department of the Appellate Division unrelated to this proceeding.

  • Alvin Bragg’s Next Decision on Trump Presents a Political Quandary

    NEW YORK — Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, went into former President Donald Trump’s hush-money trial besieged by death threats from extremists, reproval from political commentators for creating a national distraction (“Save the mug shots for Georgia, the handcuffs for Jan. 6,” wrote Peggy Noonan in The Wall Street Journal) and criticism from legal analysts who saw the case as structurally unsound, too quixotic to proceed. The result nevertheless was a guilty verdict on all 34 coun

  • Republican TV Ad Would Like To Remind Texas Voters That Colin Allred Is Black

    The ad baselessly claims Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas), who is challenging Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), supports reparations for slavery.

  • Denmark’s PM ‘shocked’ after being attacked in Copenhagen

    Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was attacked in the nation’s capital Copenhagen Friday evening by a man who was subsequently arrested, according to her office. “The Prime Minister is shocked by the incident,” her office said, adding she was hit while in a public square in central Copenhagen. Police confirmed Friday on social platform X…

  • Haberman weighs in on Trump revenge threats: ‘He is not in a happy place’

    New York Times political correspondent Maggie Haberman said she believes retribution against his political enemies is “very much a focal point” for former President Trump, whom she covers extensively, following his conviction in the Manhattan hush money case. CNN’s Phil Mattingly questioned Haberman Friday on Trump’s likely state of mind after he was found guilty…

  • Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die in a suitcase faces October trial

    A Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die after he was zipped into a suitcase in their home will go on trial in October following a hearing on Friday. An Oct. 7 trial date was set during a court hearing for Sarah Boone in state court in Orlando, almost four years after her arrest. Boone initially told detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office that she and her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, had been playing hide and seek in the residence they shared in Winter Park, Florida, when they thought it would be funny for Torres to get into the suitcase.

  • Putin’s Wartime Central Banker Tells Him What He Doesn’t Want to Hear

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has cycled through ministers and battlefield generals since he first invaded Ukraine a decade ago. Through it all, one constant has been Elvira Nabiullina, a central bank governor he can’t do without.Most Read from BloombergReal Estate Investors Are Wiped Out in Bets Fueled by Wall Street LoansBehind ‘Suicide Squad,’ the Year’s Biggest Video-Game FlopVietnam Tycoon Sentenced to Death Faces New Charges: MediaBillionaire-Friendly Modi Humbled by Indi

  • California law bars ex-LAPD officer Mark Fuhrman, who lied at OJ Simpson trial, from policing

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Los Angeles police detective Mark Fuhrman who was convicted of lying on the witness stand in the O.J. Simpson trial three decades ago, is now barred from law enforcement under a California police reform law meant to strip the badges of police officers who act criminally or with bias.

  • Former officers who defended the US Capitol on Jan. 6 visited the Pa. House. Some GOP members jeered

    HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A visit to the Pennsylvania House floor by two former police officers who helped protect the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot of 2021 drew boos and walkouts by some Republican legislators this week.

  • George Conway's Chilling Prediction About Second Trump Term: 'Like You've Never Seen'

    But the conservative attorney offered an optimistic take too.

  • US says Russia’s advance on Kharkiv is ‘all but over’

    The White House said Friday that Russia’s offensive in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region has stalled and is unlikely to advance any further. John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, said the arrival of U.S. weapons has helped change the trajectory of the battle around Kharkiv, which Russian forces mounted a major attack on around…

  • Girl's killer sentenced to life after father airs grief in court

    On the day his daughter was born, the father trembled as he held her tiny ear to his left chest.A nurse told him not to be afraid: "Her daddy's heartbeat would tell her not to be frightened — and that daddy would protect her so she wouldn't cry," the father recalled.He recounted the memory Friday for Ibrahim Ali, the man who killed his daughter when she was just 13 years old, before a judge sentenced Ali to life in prison.The father said he was now a man transformed by grief, torn apart by regre

  • Tim Scott: Vote for Trump Because He’s Willing to ‘Lay Down’ for You

    Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), who is no stranger to sucking up to former President Donald Trump, made an interesting appeal to Americans in the defense of the convicted felon on Friday. “We need a president who is willing to lay down on behalf of the American people,” the South Carolina senator told Fox News. “And Donald Trump is that person.” Scott prefaced his remarks by attacking the validity of Trump’s conviction in New York, claiming that President Joe Biden—who has no jurisdiction over state cour

  • ‘He is not in a happy place’: Haberman on Trump’s mindset following conviction

    New York Times senior political correspondent Maggie Haberman discusses Trump’s mindset following his conviction on 34 counts related to a scheme to pay off a porn star ahead of the 2016 election.