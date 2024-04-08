Fox News Host Puts Trump Spokesperson On Spot Over Bonkers Nelson Mandela Post

Fox News host Howard Kurtz pressed Donald Trump’s campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Sunday after the former president compared himself to Nelson Mandela over the weekend.

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee went after Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over Trump’s hush money case, for issuing a gag order against him ahead of an upcoming trial.

Trump declared that it’d be a “GREAT HONOR” to go to jail for violating the gag order and he’d “gladly become” a modern day version of the late South African leader, who spent 27 years in prison over his anti-apartheid activism.

“So why is he comparing himself to Mandela and is he now worried about going to jail in this case?” asked the “MediaBuzz” host on Sunday.

“No, not at all,” Leavitt said. “Truth will ultimately prevail in this case and in all of the cases.”

Leavitt claimed that Democrats want Trump, who is facing a total of 91 felony charges across several cases, “confined to a courtroom” before taking aim at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for not going after “real violent criminals” in New York.

“President Trump is exposing the truth in all of these Biden-led witch hunts. And that’s exactly why you see these gag orders coming down,” she said of Trump, who attacked Merchan and his daughter before the judge expanded the gag order last week.

She continued, “Not only are they prosecuting him, but they want to silence him. It’s a complete violation of his First Amendment rights.”

“He can still talk about the case but I’m glad to have your response on that,” said Kurtz on the scope of the gag order.

Trump’s hush money trial is scheduled to start April 15.

