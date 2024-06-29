France’s overseas territories cast first votes in high-stakes legislative elections

Voting got underway on Saturday in France's overseas territories located off the coast of Canada, in the Caribbean and the South American territory of French Guiana. Some 49 million French are eligible to vote in the snap parliamentary elections, which could change the country's trajectory.

The candidates ended their frantic three-week campaigns at midnight Friday, with political activity banned until the first round of voting on Sunday.

Residents of the tiny French archipelago of Saint Pierre and Miquelon, located off the coast of Canada, began casting their ballots in the first round of elections from 1000 GMT.

They will be followed by voters in France's islands in the Caribbean and the South American territory of French Guiana. Voting will later start in territories in the Pacific and then in the Indian Ocean before it gets underway on the mainland on Sunday.

Elections for the 577 seats in the lower house National Assembly are a two-round process. The shape of the new parliament will become clear after the second round a week later, on July 7.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

How Bolloré, the ‘French Murdoch’, carried Le Pen’s far right to the brink of power

French far-right leader Bardella vows Ukraine will not be absorbed by 'Russian imperialism'

How does France's lower house National Assembly work?