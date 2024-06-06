Francis Ford Coppola Responds to Reports of Inappropriate Behavior on “Megalopolis” Set: ‘I’m Not Touchy-Feely’

Asked about a report alleging his inappropriate behavior while filming his new movie, Coppola responded, “I’m too shy”

Andreas Rentz/Getty Francis Ford Coppola on May 17

Francis Ford Coppola is responding to reports of his alleged inappropriate behavior while filming his new movie.

A report from The Guardian published on May 14 shed light on the 85-year-old director’s “fraught and chaotic” years-long process of getting Megalopolis, his Adam Driver-starring science fiction epic, to the big screen.

“He allegedly pulled women to sit on his lap,” read the report, which claimed that sources called Coppola “old school” when it came to female collaborators. “And during one bacchanalian nightclub scene being shot for the film, witnesses say, Coppola came on to the set and tried to kiss some of the topless and scantily clad female extras. He apparently claimed he was ‘trying to get them in the mood,'" The Guardian's report read.

Related: Why Francis Ford Coppola Risked $120 Million of His Wealth Funding a Movie: 'Money Doesn't Matter'

Asked about the report in a New York Times profile published Thursday, June 6, the Oscar-winning Godfather filmmaker said, “I’m not touchy-feely” and “I’m too shy,” seemingly denying the allegations.



Coppola’s initial response was reportedly bringing up his late mother, Italia Coppola. “My mother told me that if you make an advance toward a woman, it means you disrespect her, and the girls I had crushes on, I certainly didn’t disrespect them.”

American Zoetrope / Megalopolis / Mihai Malaimare Adam Driver and Nathalie Emmanuel in 'Megalopolis'

Per the New York Times, Coppola “added that there was a photo of one of the ‘girls’ he kissed on the cheek that had been taken by her father.” In reference to that person, he said, “I knew her when she was 9.”

The Guardian’s report, published two days before the premiere of Megalopolis at the Cannes Film Festival, included in its title one of the quotes from anonymous filmmaker sources: “Has this guy ever made a movie before?”

Insiders claimed that on the set of his Roman-inspired sci-fi film, Coppola wasted "much time and effort” and “was just so unpleasant toward a lot of the people who were trying to help facilitate the process.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Samir Hussein/WireImage (Left-right:) Grace VanderWaal, Giancarlo Esposito, Aubrey Plaza, Francis Ford Coppola, Romy Croquet Mars, Adam Driver and Nathalie Emmanuel at the 'Megalopolis' Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 16

Related: Francis Ford Coppola Brings His Granddaughter Romy, 17, to Cannes Premiere of Megalopolis

Darren Demetre, an executive producer on Megalopolis, told The Guardian that he “was never aware of any complaints of harassment or ill behavior during the course of the project.”



He continued, “There were two days when we shot a celebratory Studio 54-esque club scene where Francis walked around the set to establish the spirit of the scene by giving kind hugs and kisses on the cheek to the cast and background players. It was his way to help inspire and establish the club atmosphere, which was so important to the film.”

According to the Cannes Film Festival’s synopsis, Megalopolis tells the story of an "idealist architect" (Driver) and a "corrupt mayor" (Giancarlo Esposito) battling for control of the future of a decaying city called New Rome. It costars Shia LaBeouf, Nathalie Emmanuel and Aubrey Plaza.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.