A year after Frank Gruben's disappearance, his family still hopes for answers

CBC
·3 min read
The last known photo of Frank Gruben at the snake pits in Fort Smith, N.W.T. Gruben was last seen in the community on May 6, 2023, days after his 30th birthday. (Steven Gruben - image credit)
The last known photo of Frank Gruben at the snake pits in Fort Smith, N.W.T. Gruben was last seen in the community on May 6, 2023, days after his 30th birthday. (Steven Gruben - image credit)

A year after Frank Gruben was last seen alive, his family feels no closer to knowing his whereabouts.

Originally from Aklavik, N.W.T., Gruben was living in Fort Smith, N.W.T., when he went missing from that community on May 6, 2023 — two days after his 30th birthday.

In a recent emailed statement to CBC News, RCMP say there have been no new developments with the investigation and that police continue to urge anyone with information to come forward.

"We do not have any additional information to provide on this case at this time … our thoughts are with Frank Gruben's family during this difficult anniversary," Cpl. Matt Halstead with the N.W.T. RCMP wrote.

The seeming lack of progress with the investigation continues to frustrate Gruben's family.

"Every time they [RCMP] call us, they have nothing — no information, nothing to say," Laura Kalinek, Gruben's mother, told CBC.

"I asked him some questions and, 'oh, we're working on this then working on that' — but when they call, it's not a long conversation."

Gruben's disappearance has been brought up repeatedly in the territory's legislature. Last fall, former Nunakput MLA Jackie Jacobson told the justice minister at the time, R.J. Simpson — now premier — to "show some empathy" and ensure police were communicating with Gruben's family. MLA Lesa Semmler, now the health minister, also questioned last year whether "more would be done" if Gruben were a non-Indigenous person from a wealthy family.

Chief Supt. Syd Lecky, the head of the RCMP in the Northwest Territories, talks to media in Yellowknife on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Chief Supt. Syd Lecky, the head of the RCMP in the Northwest Territories, talks to media in Yellowknife on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Chief Supt. Syd Lecky, the head of the RCMP in the Northwest Territories, at a news conference last year about the ongoing search for Gruben. (Emily Blake/CP)

The initial search after Gruben disappeared last spring was largely community-led with residents doing a ground search around the community, while an RCMP officer was knocking on doors with volunteers.

Later that month, RCMP defended their efforts to find Gruben. In July, police told CBC News that all leads at that point had been "exhausted."

Kalinek feels that police didn't do enough, saying she's seen search and rescue efforts in other jurisdictions with "all the resources," including police and dogs.

"Poor me and my family, we went to Fort Smith [and] do you think there would be police in the search with us? No. Like who are we? Do we even exist?" Kalinek said.

"If we had all the help right from the start, I'm sure things could have been different."

RCMP earlier told CBC that the investigation was challenging because of a lack of evidence, and that there needs to be suspicion of a crime for police to get judicial authorization to access a missing person's phone, banking or social media records.

There is also no missing persons act in the N.W.T., meaning RCMP are limited in what records police can access.

Frank Gruben with his sister, Kimberlyn.
Frank Gruben with his sister, Kimberlyn.

Frank Gruben with his sister, Kimberlyn. (Submitted by Steven Gruben)

At the time, MLAs committed to working on such legislation and work continues now on the proposed Missing Persons Act with meetings recently held in Aklavik and Inuvik.

The new act would allow RCMP, with court approval, to access cell phone records that may indicate the device's location, travel and accommodation records, as well as personal health and financial records.

The act is slated to be before the assembly during the next sitting, and Kalinek said her family is waiting to see what will happen.

In the meantime, she said she knows police are doing their job, but she'd still like to see more done. She's also urging anyone with information to come forward.

"There's still rumours floating around, there's lots of people talking, but nobody wants to speak up," Kalinek said.

"I sure wish they would speak up and help our family. I don't think nobody deserves to go through all this suffering and pain."

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • A year after Frank Gruben disappeared, his family still seeks answers

    His mother, Laura Kalinek, remembers him as the "kindest person" – friendly, outgoing and with a love of cooking. Kalinek said she and her son, Steven, are taking counselling after another member of their family passed away last year. "We've been going through quite a bit. It's tough. I said we have to move forward. We can't keep staying in one spot," she told Cabin Radio last week. "I don't have to accept it, no matter what, but I just wish for answers and for closure. That's what I need. It's

  • Trump used personal checking account to pay Michael Cohen for Stormy Daniels hush money, trial hears

    Jurors saw Trump’s signed checks to Cohen that included reimbursements for his payments to the adult film star

  • Bruins-Panthers getting set for Game 2. Canucks-Oilers ready to open their series

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The season for the Florida Panthers cannot end on Wednesday night. It’s not an elimination game, the Boston Bruins cannot close them out and no matter what happens there’s a flight to Massachusetts on Thursday and another game there on Friday. So, it’s not a must-win. The Panthers might feel otherwise. Game 2 of Panthers-Bruins is Wednesday night, with Boston looking to go up 2-0 in the NHL second-round playoff series. Florida has trailed a playoff matchup 2-0 on five occasi

  • Barge comes loose near Vancouver's English Bay

    The Canadian Coast Guard is investigating after a barge came loose in Vancouver's English Bay on Tuesday — the third time a barge has done so in the last three years.A CBC News reporter near Sunset Beach saw coast guard vessels attempting to tow a barge on Tuesday afternoon near the location where a barge ran aground during a rainstorm in November 2021.A spokesperson for the coast guard said the agency received a report of a barge that was adrift around 2:30 p.m. PT, and two crews from the Kitsi

  • Differing accounts of alleged fire station assault emerge in court

    A witness at the trial of a former Ottawa firefighter charged with choking an openly non-binary colleague painted a starkly different picture of the accused than the one the complainant described to police, who initially investigated the incident as a hate crime. Under cross-examination Tuesday at the Ottawa courthouse, firefighter Megan Hills denied ever hearing Eric Einagel disparage rookie Ash Weaver because of Weaver's gender identity.Hills said she witnessed Einagel make a genuine effort to

  • Trump trial live updates: 'None of it is made up,' Stormy Daniels says of her story

    Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York City, where he is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election. Former President Trump, on his way out of court, slammed the proceedings as "a disaster for the DA."

  • Missing trucker's body found in rig in N.L., after remains missed during Ontario police search

    The remains of a Newfoundland trucker who went missing in Ontario two weeks ago were found in the back of his truck's trailer in his home province, even though his rig was a key piece of evidence in the search and the place where he was last seen.The Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Tuesday that Brian Lush's body was recovered inside the truck's trailer in Port aux Basques, N.L.On Monday, the OPP had only said that Lush had been found dead. A news release did not disclose where. Lush, who liv

  • An Indian woman accused her husband of forcing her to have ‘unnatural sex.’ A judge said that’s not a crime in marriage

    An Indian judge has dismissed a woman’s complaint that her husband committed “unnatural sex,” because under Indian law it’s not illegal for a husband to force his wife to engage in sexual acts.

  • Authorities Reveal How Missing Surfers from U.S. and Australia Found at Bottom of Well in Mexico Died

    Brothers Jake Robinson, 30, Callum Robinson, 33, and Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, were last seen on April 27 before being discovered dead

  • Newly unsealed grand jury testimony from Trump’s valet helps explain FBI’s desire to search Mar-a-Lago

    Donald Trump’s valet told investigators before the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago in 2022 that he randomly chose boxes of documents to return to the National Archives and Trump himself directed that dozens more boxes located at the resort wouldn’t be returned, according to recently unsealed court filings.

  • A man points a gun at a church pastor before getting tackled. Then the suspect’s relative is found dead in the gunman’s home

    An armed man gave no warning as he walked toward the front of Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in Pennsylvania on Sunday, raised a gun toward the pastor’s face and pulled the trigger.

  • Woman Who Avoided Prison After Stabbing Lover 108 Times Is Appealing. Now His Dad is Speaking Out (Exclusive)

    “Not only did my son not get any justice, but our family did not get any justice here either,” the deceased’s father tells PEOPLE

  • Man arrested for murder hours after being released from Prince Albert, Sask., police custody

    A man accused of second-degree murder in Prince Albert, Sask. was released from police custody earlier that day.Officers arrested 29-year-old Everett Constant on Saturday following a "violent family dispute" at a residence on 28th Street W., according to the Prince Albert Police Service.There, police found 51-year-old Beverly Constant dead.But that wasn't the police's first encounter with Everett Constant on the weekend.On Friday, officers were called to the same residence to help paramedics, an

  • 911 operator charged with leaking police information connected to organized crime figure

    A Calgary 911 operator accused of leaking protected police information to an organized crime group is connected to a man currently serving a six-and-a-half-year sentence for drug trafficking and who is currently before the courts on extortion and weapons offences. Marian Buonincontri, 58, faces charges of breach of trust, fraudulent use of a computer system with intent to obtain computer services and mischief in relation to CPS or RCMP data.The offence dates listed in court documents span from M

  • Trump seeks delay in classified documents case, saying prosecutors mishandled evidence

    Donald Trump’s attorneys have found a new reason to seek to delay the classified documents case: Some of the documents found in boxes at Mar-a-Lago have shifted out of order since FBI agents seized them two years ago.

  • 5-Month-Old Baby Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest at Legoland, Woman Arrested

    The child was “seriously injured” at the theme park on May 2 and died in the hospital on May 5, police say

  • $300K worth of product stolen from several LCBO stores across the province, 2 men arrested

    Two men found sleeping in a stolen car in St. Catharines, Ont., have been arrested as part of an investigation into more than 100 thefts from LCBO stores across the province.Police say more than $300,000 worth of product was taken in more than 100 thefts from LCBO stores, including some located in Guelph.Arrests were made on Sunday afternoon, when Guelph Police found the men sleeping inside a stolen car in St. Catharines. With help from Niagara police, they blocked in the car with the sleeping m

  • Trial begins today for alleged assault of non-binary firefighter, attempt to silence them

    The criminal trial of an Ottawa fire captain and a former firefighter, both charged following a ritualistic dishwashing competition in 2022 that allegedly turned violent before being hushed up, is set to begin Monday before a judge alone in the Ontario Court of Justice.Eric Einagel, 38, is accused of choking openly non-binary rookie firefighter Ash Weaver during an assault that caused bodily harm, as well as harassment by threatening conduct that caused Weaver to fear for their safety. Einagel w

  • Former Calgary teacher accused of historic sex assault of 14-year-old student

    A former Calgary teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student more than 20 years ago.Mario Joseph Denis Arsenault, 54, who currently lives in Levis, Que., was charged by the Calgary Police Service (CPS) with two counts of sexual exploitation and one count of sexual assault.Police say the woman came forward and reported "multiple instances of sexual assault."A publication ban protects the identity of the alleged victim. Incidents alleged in vehicle and homeIn 2000 the w

  • Security guard shot outside Drake's Toronto mega-mansion: police

    A security guard was shot and seriously injured outside Canadian rap star Drake's mega-mansion in Toronto early Tuesday, police say.The entrance to the sprawling property on Park Lane Circle in the ritzy Bridle Path neighbourhood was taped off by officers and there was a heavy police presence in the area throughout the morning.The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m. ET, Toronto police Insp. Paul Krawczyk told media at the scene.Krawczyk couldn't say whether Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Gr