Frankie Valli's Restraining Order Against Son Made Permanent for 3 Years, Days Before His Walk of Fame Ceremony

The singer and his son Emilio were granted a temporary restraining order against his eldest son Francesco in April

River Callaway/Variety via Getty Brando Valli, Frankie Valli and Emilio Valli at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on May 3, 2024

When Frankie Valli received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, May 3, for his work with the Four Seasons, he was joined by his twin sons Emilio and Brando, as well as his wife, Jackie.

As he accepted the honor from behind a podium, the legendary singer, 90, thanked his family, including his kids.

“This is really a highlight of my life, especially having my sons here and my wife sitting right there,” he told the crowd. “Could you please stand up, guys?”

But as the happy family posed for photos, one son was missing from the festivities: Frankie’s eldest son Francesco, who earlier in the week had a temporary restraining order filed against him last month by his brother made permanent for the next three years.

After a hearing in Los Angeles on Monday, April 29, a judge signed off on an order of protection for Frankie and Emilio against Francesco, which will last for three years, until April 29, 2027.

Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Frankie Valli and son Francesco.

Related: Frankie Valli's Son Emilio Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Brother Francesco After Repeated 'Threats'

The order – which follows a temporary restraining order granted on April 10 — says Francesco, 36, must not contact either Frankie or Emilio, and must stay at least 100 yards away from their homes and workplaces.

Emilio, 29, previously said in documents obtained by PEOPLE that he and Frankie feared for their safety after Francesco attempted to break into his famous father’s property on April 5. The filing said that while waiting for law enforcement to arrive after the attempted break-in, Francesco “repeatedly physically threatened to harm or kill” both Frankie and Emilio, something the family said was “part of a pattern for the past several months.”

“Frankie is saddened by these unfortunate events and appreciates that his privacy will be respected as he works out these family issues,” a rep for Frankie told PEOPLE at the time.

Bobby Bank/WireImage Emilio Valli, Frankie Valli, Francesco Valli and Brando Valli in May 2010.

Related: Frankie Valli's Children: Everything to Know

Emilio’s filing claimed that the family believes Francesco is “addicted to opiates,” and that while Frankie had been financially supporting him, he had recently made that support contingent on Francesco agreeing to enter a residential drug treatment program.

Emilio also said Francesco — an actor who’s appeared in movies like The House Bunny — had destroyed Frankie’s property and stole, then sold, his personal items, per the filing.

Four Seasons frontman Frankie shares both sons (as well as Emilio’s twin brother Brando) with ex-wife Randy Clohessy. He’s also dad to daughters Antonia and Francine with ex-wife Mary Mandel.

The Grammy-nominated singer married wife Jackie Jacobs in June 2023.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.