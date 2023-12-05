Free day-use vehicle passes required to visit Mount Seymour Provincial Park this winter

A skier on Mount Seymour, where day passes will once again be required over the winter season. (Rafferty Baker/CBC - image credit)

Visitors to the popular North Shore recreation site of Mount Seymour Provincial Park will once again require a vehicle day pass starting Dec. 14.

Since 2020, B.C. Parks has implemented seasonal day passes as a way to manage traffic congestion at sites like Mount Seymour.

The park, about a 30-kilometre drive from downtown Vancouver, is popular year-round for its hiking and its views, but especially in winter for skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing.

Starting Dec. 14, visitors will have to obtain a free pass online to bring their vehicle into the park.

Two options are available: a morning pass valid from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and an afternoon pass valid from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Passes are not required after 4 p.m.

Passes, which are limited in number, are available starting at 7 a.m. PT two days prior to a planned visit.

The passes will be required daily until Jan. 8, 2024, and then on weekends and holidays only until March 31, 2024.

"Cancelling passes is encouraged if people don't intend to use them so that others can," said the province in a release.

The passes aren't required at nearby Grouse Mountain ski area, which is not located in a provincial park.

They are also not required for Cypress Provincial Park, where skiers and snowboarders can access Cypress Mountain Resort.

The province encourages visitors to Cypress Mountain to use a shuttle service, or carpool to help reduce traffic congestion.