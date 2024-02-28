Free food and 40 cents off gas in Sacramento: Here are 7 Leap Day deals this week

Companies across Sacramento are set to offer a variety of deals — from free passport photos to discounted gas — to celebrate a day that doesn’t come around often.

A leap year takes place every four years when an extra day (Feb. 29) is added to the calendar, making the year a total of 366 days.

This year, Leap Day lands on Thursday and companies are offering freebies and discounts you probably won’t see again until the next leap year in 2028.

Here’s the list:

Chipotle

Locations: Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Fair Oaks, Folsom, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, West Sacramento

On Thursday, Chipotle reward members who use the promotion code EXTRA24 get free guacamole when they checkout online or through the app.

Chipotle will have Leap Day deals. Tony Giberson/News-Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK

Krispy Kreme

Locations: Sacramento, Roseville

A dozen original glazed doughnuts will be priced at $2.29 on Thursday with the purchase of any regular-priced dozen.

Customers who show proof that their birthday is on Feb. 29 receive a dozen original glazed for free.

Wendy’s

Locations: Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Rancho Cordova, Roseville

In partnership with Cinnabon, Wendy’s will give away free Cinnabon Pull-Aparts to customers on Thursday during breakfast hours.

The deal is limited to one cup per car in the drive-thru or dine-in transaction. No purchase is necessary.

Long John Silver’s

Locations: Sacramento, North Highlands, Fairfield

Customers get a free piece of fish or chicken through Thursday when they spend at least $5 on an online order and use the promotion code LEAPDAY at checkout.

Yogurtland

Location: Fair Oaks

On Thursday, reward members earn triple the points on any in-store or online order.

Staples

Locations: Sacramento, Natomas, Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova, Citrus Heights, Roseville, Folsom

On Thursday, Staples is giving away 29,000 free passport photos.

The in-store offer is limited to one coupon per customer and excludes digital passport options.

The digital coupon, available on the Staples mobile app, must be shown at checkout.

Circle K

Locations: Sacramento, West Sacramento, Carmichael, Rancho Cordova, Elk Grove, Roseville, Folsom, El Dorado Hills

Between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, Circle K will offer up to 40 cents off per gallon of gas, according to a news release.

“The price on the pump reflects the discount price during that time,” Circle K stated.

Car washes will also be sold at half the price all day on Thursday at participating Circle K locations.

Thousands of stores nationwide will be participating in the one day promotional event where motorists will get discounts at the pump and in stores. Circle K

