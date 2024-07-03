Free ice cream, misters and cooling stations: How Sacramento-area venues are beating the heat

As a heat wave roasts Northern California with triple-digit temperatures, Sacramento-area concert venues and sports arenas are making special efforts to keep eventgoers cool and comfortable.

Those measures range from offering free sunscreen and ice cream to setting up cooling stations and relaxing rules about bringing in beverages.

Here’s how some of the largest outdoor event venues are handling the heat.

Toyota Amphitheatre offers free sunscreen, cooling stations

Singer-songwriter Noah Kahan is set to perform in concert at Toyota Amphiteatre in Wheatland on Wednesday, when the high temperature is forecast to reach 110 degrees.

Kahan, who’s on the We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour with Jensen McRae, is scheduled to take the stage at 8 p.m., about half an hour before the sun sets.

Jason Aldean finishes singing “Tough Crowd” as a U.S. flag lowers on the display behind him during his Highway Desperado tour concert Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at Toyota Amphitheatre in Yuba County.

That means many fans will be left without shaded seating once doors open at 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, Toyota Amphitheatre announced via social media that it was switching up its rules about what concertgoers can bring and taking extra measures “to make sure everyone is prepared for the heat.”

Concertgoers can bring up to two gallons of unfrozen, sealed water bottles per person, or empty reusable water bottles to fill up at free hydration stations, the outdoor concert venue said.

In addition, the venue will provide complimentary sunscreen, and misting fans and cooling stations will be set up throughout the venue.

“We highly recommend bringing hats, non-aerosol sunscreen and sunglasses,” as well as cooling rags and neck-worn or handheld fans or misters, Toyota Amphitheatre said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Ticketholders who decide to not attend the show due to the heat may request refund at point of purchase.

Toyota Amphitheatre allows attendees to bring blankets or towels for lawn seating and umbrellas no larger than 2 feet in length without pointed metal tips.

Baseball fans watch a Sacramento River Cats game Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Sutter Health Park.

Get free ice cream at Sacramento River Cats game





The Sacramento River Cats baseball team will host a home game Wednesday at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento.

The minor-league team is wrapping up a three-game series against the Reno Aces.

Attendees can get a free cup of ice cream or popsicle with the purchase of any food item during Wednesday’s game, the River Cats said in post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The game starts at 7:05 p.m.

Republic FC forward Kieran Phillips celebrates after scoring in the first half against the San Jose Earthquakes in a U.S. Open Cup game Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at Heart Health Park in Sacramento.

Fill your water bottle at Sacramento Republic soccer match

The Sacramento Republic FC professional soccer team takes on the Las Vegas Lights on Wednesday at Heart Health Park at Cal Expo in Sacramento.

In response to the heat, the Sacramento Republic issued a weather advisory on its website that outlines event guidelines and available services.

Sports fans can bring in empty reusable water bottles to fill at water stations at the main gate and near Section 111.

Heart Health Park has a cooling zone with misters, shade and tables on the main concourse.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the match kicks off at 7:45 p.m.

At both Sutter Health Park and Heart Health Park, each eventgoers can bring in one sealed bottle of plain water.

Blankets and umbrellas are allowed at both venues, but umbrellas may not hinder the view of other attendees in seated or lawn areas.