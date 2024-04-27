Freight train derailment, fire forces Interstate 40 closure near Arizona-New Mexico line

Reuters
China's largest auto show opened in Beijing on Thursday with the biggest names showing off their latest electric vehicles (EVs), underlining how the world's largest auto market is already in an all-electric state of mind, and isn't looking back. Automakers are set to unveil 117 new models versus 93 at last year's show in Shanghai，while overall 278 new energy vehicles (NEVs) will go on display, seven more than last year, organisers said. The show, which runs through early next month, comes as NEV sales hit a milestone in early April, accounting for over 50% of cars sold in China, auto association data showed.