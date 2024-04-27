Freight train derailment, fire forces Interstate 40 closure near Arizona-New Mexico line

A freight train carrying fuel derailed and caught fire Friday near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the closure of an interstate highway that serves as a key trucking route. (Production: Javier Arciga)

