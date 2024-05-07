Florida Keys man dies when boat crashes into dock, police say. His body found the next day

A Florida Keys man was killed when the boat he was driving crashed into a dock last weekend, according to fish and wildlife police.

Paul Anthony Benavides was driving a 23-foot Sea Fox nearshore some time Sunday night off Tavernier, an area between Key Largo to the north and Islamorada to the south, when he the vessel struck the dock, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

He was ejected from the boat upon impact, and police say his body was found floating in the water nearby to the crash site the next morning.

On Tuesday morning, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of Benavides’ body being spotted at the Driftwood Trailer Park, at mile marker 92. But the case was handed over to the FWC, the sheriff’s office said.

The FWC did not release any other information on the crash as of Tuesday afternoon.

“This is an active investigation, no further information is available at this time, “ FWC spokeswoman Arielle Callender said in a statement.