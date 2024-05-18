Via Rail trains halted by police investigation in Kingston

CBC
·1 min read
A Via Rail train is halted in Kingston, Ont., on May 18, 2024. Via Rail said trains were being delayed by one to three hours Saturday afternoon because of a police operation. (Jennifer Chevalier/CBC - image credit)
A Via Rail train is halted in Kingston, Ont., on May 18, 2024. Via Rail said trains were being delayed by one to three hours Saturday afternoon because of a police operation. (Jennifer Chevalier/CBC - image credit)

Via Rail trains were halted in both directions Saturday afternoon due to a police investigation in Kingston, Ont.

Kingston Police said in a media release at around 12:40 p.m. that they had closed a stretch of Montreal Street in the city's northeast between John Counter Boulevard and Briceland Street.

Police later said they were investigating reports of a possible explosive device.

In a statement to CBC shortly before 3 p.m., a Via Rail spokesperson said the investigation meant their tracks have been shut down in both directions.

The investigation was "out of Via Rail's control" and did not involve one of their trains, the statement said. Trains were experiencing delays of between one and three hours, Via Rail said.

Just before 4:30 p.m., police said they'd confirmed there was no such device in the area. Montreal Street has re-opened, they said.

 

