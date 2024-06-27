French far-right leader Bardella vows Ukraine will not be absorbed by 'Russian imperialism'

During a televised debate Thursday evening with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and Socialist leader Olivier Faure, Jordan Bardella, president of the French far-right National Rally party, vowed that his party would not allow Russia to "absorb" Ukraine if it comes to power after snap legislative elections starting Sunday, June 30.

"I will not let Russian imperialism absorb an allied state like Ukraine," Bardella said in a televised debate, pledging both "support for Ukraine and avoiding an escalation with Russia".

His comments in the debate with Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and Socialist leader Olivier Faure came after three time RN presidential candidate Marine Le Pen sparked a furore by casting doubt on the capacity of President Emmanuel Macron to be commander-in-chief of the armed forces if the RN won.

"There are many European countries that do not want their soldiers sent to Ukrainian territory," he said, evoking the risk of "co-belligerence" in the conflict.

"It is a very serious message for the security of France," he said.



