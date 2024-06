French screen star Anouk Aimee, who became an icon of doomed romance in the 1960s thanks to the Oscar-winning "A Man and A Woman", died on Tuesday at 92, her agent told AFP.

Aimee's sultry sophistication graced such arthouse European masterpieces as Federico Fellini's "La Dolce Vita" (1960) and "8 1/2" (1963).

She died at her home in Paris, her agent said.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English